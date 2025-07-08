The veteran Dutch striker has been linked with a move to Ibrox this summer after becoming a free agent

PSV Eindhoven boss Peter Bosz has revealed he has discussed a possible move to Rangers with Luuk de Jong as he battles to keep the veteran attacker in the Eredivisie.

Reports in the Netherlands had claimed that the former Barcelona and Newcastle United frontman would be “open” to joining Russell Martin’s Ibrox revolution, with the 34-year-old linked with a free transfer after his deal at the Dutch giants expires.

De Jong, who has been offered a new contract and use of the club’s facilities by PSV, is yet to sign on the dotted line as his teammates returned for pre-season training

And head coach Bosz admits he remains on regular dialogue with the player as he desperately tries to keep in Eindhoven, but confirmed De Jong is taking time to mull over his decision - with Rangers even making it on the agenda during their phone calls.

Speaking after his side’s pre-season win over Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise, Bosz was quizzed by De Telegraaf: on transfer murmurs over a move to Glasgow. He said: “He knows that I would really like to keep him. I did talk to him about that on the phone.

“I don't want to bombard him with messages. I don't want to tire him with that. He knows what I think of him, what the club thinks of him. So he knows how much we want to keep him.”

De Jong once told Rangers ‘that was revenge’ after Champions League mauling

De Jong once told the Scottish Premiership outfit that destroying them to reach the Champions League felt like gaining “revenge” two years ago.

With swirling reports emerging over the last couple of weeks surrounding a potential a summer transfer to Govan, Gers fans would be excited by the prospect of the vastly experience free agent coming on board having played four times against the Light Blues on the European stage in the past.

Two of those outings came against Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side in qualifying for the 2022/23 Champions League when Antonio Colak sent Rangers through in Holland before the teams were reunited a year later with PSV stating pre-match that they were seeking ‘revenge’.

And De Jong was among the goal scorers in both legs - a 2-2 draw at Ibrox before netting in a 5-1 demolition job in Eindhoven. And he didn’t hold back in his post-match interview at the time, stating: “I’m feeling really good, reaching the Champions League group stage is the big goal we were aiming for this season.

“We knew what happened last year and that was still in our heads. When we drew 2-2 again we though ‘ah no, it’s going to happen again’. So we’re really happened we dominated and gave the fans and the whole club a good result in the end.

“It’s the same draw, we play the same team again, these memories come back and there’s a little bit a feeling of revenge of course. But it’s been five years for the club since we played Champions League so the feeling afterwards, the fans and the whole club, they really wanted it.”