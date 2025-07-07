Rangers could part ways with two central defenders as uncertainty surrounds the futures of Robin Propper and Clinton Nsiala

FC Twente have put a deadline of later this week in place to sign their former captain Robin Propper back and have indicated they remain eager to land the Rangers defender, who is one of their three main targets this summer.

The Dutch defender was named in Russell Martin’s first starting line-up for the Ibrox club’s opening pre-season friendly against Belgian side Club Brugge on Sunday.

Despite his inclusion, the 31-year-old still faces an uncertain future in Govan with the Light Blues currently linked with a number of potential replacements in his central defensive role.

GlasgowWorld understands that Nasser Djiga will join on loan from Premier League side Wolves in the coming days, while a move for Leicester City star Conor Coady remains firmly in the works. Emmanuel Fernandez has already bolstered the position after sealing a permanent move from Peterborough United in a deal worth around £3m last Wednesday.

Twente sporting director Jan Streuer has now confirmed Propper remains high on their wish list, revealing: “There is no clarity yet with Robin, but we hope to get it very soon. We have money to buy players. Is that a lot of money? Twente is not a club that is going to pay five, six, or seven million for a player. We are not there yet.

“But we can do something. We are also still looking for a commanding attacking midfielder and we would like a very good left winger too. We are doing it differently now. It is better to be aggressive in the transfer market. You have certain players in mind and you want to make the right choice.”

Meanwhile, Rangers boss Russell Martin has revealed that fellow centre-back Clinton Nsiala is likely to leave the club on loan after omitting him for the matchday squad to face Club Brugge.

The 21-year-old Frenchman - who arrived on a free transfer as a project signing from AC Milan last summer - was absent for the match, despite “training really really well” last week. He only made his first-team debut earlier this year due to an injury crisis, coming on in the 1-1 draw with Dundee at Dens Parks for his first outing in senior football.

Nsiala then fell out of favour under caretaker boss Barry Ferguson towards the end of the campaign, with the club legend reluctant to give him more minutes after making several high-profile mistakes.

Asked about Nsiala’s situation post-match, Martin said: “Clinton... we signed Emmanuel, and I think Clinton’s at a point in his at his age and his career, he needs to play all the time and every week.

“He’s trained really, really well. But I think it’s, rather playing some part of the squad, a bit like last season, he’s at a point now where he needs to go and play football and he’s the best way to learn.

“We’ve had a really good, honest conversation. I think it was an area we wanted to strengthen anyway and we will continue to strengthen. So, to let (Clinton) know the situation really early is probably the best for him to find the best opportunity to play football.”