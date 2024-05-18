Adama Traore of Ferencvaros has emerged as a Rangers transfer target

The 14-goal attacker has just helped his club win back-to-back Hungarian league titles.

Rangers are locked in a three-way transfer battle with Premier League side Fulham and newly-crowned Austrian Bundesliga champions Sturm Graz as they plot a summer move for versatile Ferencvaros attacker Adama Traoré.

The 54-time capped Mali international, who has scored 14 goals and provided five assists in 26 appearances during an injury-blighted season on route to helping the Budapest club clinch back-to-back Hungarian titles, has emerged as a target for the Glasgow giants.

Ibrox boss Philippe Clement is planning to shake up his squad once the season has reached its conclusion after his side conceded the Scottish Premiership title to bitter rivals Celtic earlier this week following a catastrophic drop off in form over the last month.

According to africafoot.com, 28-year-old winger Traoré is on the Belgian’s wishlist and the player - who is under contract until 2025 - could leave Ferencvaros after two years, with the Hungarians believed to open to selling this summer or risk losing one of their top assets for free further down the line.

Valued at £3.5million, Traoré began his senior career in DR Congo with TP Mazembe, while also turning out for French Ligue 1 side Metz and having a loan spell in Saudi Arabia with Al-Adalah. But it wasn’t until he joined Moldovan outfit Sheriff Tiraspol that he really started to make a name for himself.

Despite missing 25 games this season due to a series of injury setbacks, Traoré has still proved to be a key figure in the club’s title triumph. His form has caught the eye of Light Blues recruitment chief Nils Koppen, while Fulham have also been credited with an interest - despite already boasting a forward with exactly the same name.

The in-demand wide man plays most of his football predominantly on the right wing. He boasts plenty of first-team experience which Clement is looking to add to his squad and while yet to play in the Champions League, Traoré still has an impressive eight goals to his name in 16 previous qualifying matches.

He could be viewed as a potential replacement for Brighton loanee Abdallah Sima if he returns to the Amex Stadium once his temporary contract expires amid fears Rangers could be priced out of a permanent deal for the Senegalese ace .

Traoré is also blessed with electric pace, having allegedly hit a top-speed of 34.14 km/h last year - not far off PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe who clocked in at 35km/h.