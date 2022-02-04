The Light Blues have scored an impressive 19 goals in their last six SWPL games ahead of facing the 15-time champions on Sunday

Rangers head coach Malky Thomson gives instructions during the 1-0 defeat at Celtic Park. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Malky Thomson is intrigued to see how his Rangers side measure up to 15-time SWPL champions Glasgow City when both sides’ clash at the Rangers Training Centre.

The Light Blues currently trail City by a solitary point at the SWPL 1 summit but have a game in hand after their fixture against Aberdeen was postponed due to the Amber weather warning in place last weekend.

Ahead of Sunday’s top-of-the-table encounter, Thomson has challenged his side to maintain their impressive performance level, which has yielded 19 goals in their last six league games.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MAY 09: Rangers Sam Kerr in action during a Scottish Women's Premier League match between Rangers and Glasgow City at the Rangers Training Centre, on May 09, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Thomson said: “This is the yardstick. Glasgow City are the champions and they have been for a number of years.

“They’ve got that aura about them whereby they are used to winning.

“We’re new into the league, we’re new into the professional set-up and we’re going about things the exact same way as the club is always run, so it will be good to see how we fare against them.

“The girls are really looking forward to the occasion – it is a big game. I think the most important thing is the three points, regardless of the opposition.

“What it does for the group is give you that added confidence and that’s another experience that the girls will get over time in this league.

“It’s a matter of maintaining the levels of performance we have had, no matter where we’re playing or what the tie is.”

Rangers held City to a 1-1 draw at Petershill in October and have since maintained their unbeaten run.

Glasgow City's Hayley Lauder and Rangers Rachel McGlaughlin during a SWPL match between Glasgow City and Rangers.

Thomson believes the key factor behind their success on the pitch so far this season is down to his squad instilling a never-say-die attitude as they bid to end Glasgow City’s stranglehold on the SWPL title.

He added: “We have always tried to install a winning mentality. When you play for Rangers Football Club you must win. There’s no second guessing that.

“The mentality has improved since the women’s programme started. The confidence we have has come through effort and practice.

“The girls have the inner belief and desire and are fully aware of what it takes to play for Glasgow Rangers.

“They know they need to maintain those standards, not just in training on a daily basis but to make sure that can be put into practice on a matchday.

“It was disappointing not to get another game under our belt last Sunday but these things happen in football and it’s about how you adapt and adjust.