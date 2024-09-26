Rangers begin their Europa League campaign with a trip to Swedish champions Malmo. | Getty Images

Rangers travel to a Malmo side with a formidable record against Scottish opposition

Scottish heavyweights Rangers begin their European campaign with a trip to take on Swedish champions Malmo as they look to improve on what has so far been a disappointing start to the new season.

Philippe Clement’s men have had to settle for a spot in the Europa League this term after losing their Champions League qualifier against Ukrainian giants Dynamo Kyiv. The Light Blues also find themselves third in the Scottish Premiership and already five points behind league leaders Celtic after a devastating 3-0 loss in the first Old Firm clash of the season.

Malmo boast a record of just one defeat in eight matches against Scottish teams - in a run stretching back to 2011. But Rangers will be keen to buck that trend in Sweden and treat their fans to another famous European night after victories over the likes of Real Betis, Sparta Prague and PSV Eindhoven in recent years.

Ahead of kick-off Glasgow World has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers on TV and online.

When is Malmo vs Rangers?

Swedish champions Malmo take on Scottish Premiership runners-up Rangers tonight (Thursday 26 September).The match will be played at the Eleda Stadion in front of a capacity of around 22,500, if there is a sell out attendance.

Rangers were beaten 2-1 on their last trip to Malmo under the guidance of Steven Gerrard back in August 2021 but will hope for an improved showing this time around.

How to watch Malmo vs Rangers

Rangers’ blockbuster European clash with Malmo will be shown live on TNT Sports 2. Build-up to the game begins at 5pm and the match itself is due to kick off at 5.45pm. Fans can also stream the match through the Discovery+ app which can be downloaded on a mobile phone or electronic device.

Malmo vs Rangers team news

Two-time finalists Rangers will be without Ridvan Yilmaz, Danilo and Rabbi Matondo because of injuries.

Meanwhile, the hosts will have to cope without ex-Celtic winger Sead Haksabanovic due to a groin injury, along with Niklas Moisander and Oscar Lewicki.