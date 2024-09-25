Adam Idah is pushing for a starting spot after scoring three goals in his last two matches. | Getty Images

John Hartson has discussed Celtic’s striker conundrum as Kyogo Furuhashi and Adam Idah strive for the starting spot

Celtic’s pursuit of former Norwich City striker Adam Idah proved to be one of the longest-running sagas of the summer transfer window and after weeks of negotiations and failed bids the Hoops were finally able to get their man at the end of August in a reported £9m deal.

The Republic of Ireland international had already showcased his potential with nine goals in 19 appearances during a successful loan spell last term.

However, in the first few matches he found goals hard to come by and had to wait until his fifth match to get on the scoresheet against Slovan Bratislava in Europe.

A brace against Falkirk in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final soon followed, and now Idah is striving to be the club’s first choice starter ahead of a congested schedule in October, which sees the team play Borussia Dortmund and Atalanta in Europe along with high-flying Aberdeen.

Ex-Hoops striker Hartson has praised Idah’s mentality since returning to Parkhead and fully expects him to play a major role in the weeks and months ahead.

He told the GO Radio Football Show: “I totally agree with that, I totally agree with it. Adam Idah. He can’t just come up to Celtic for £9 million and say, ‘I’m going to sit back and I’m going to watch my teammate Kyogo get all the plaudits’, score all the goals, be the number one striker.

“He’s saying the exact things I would be saying: I want your place, I want to be number one striker and to do that, he has to produce in training. He scored two goals at the weekend, most of the time when he comes on or when he starts, he has to impress the manager.”

However, at this stage, Hartson, who scored 88 goals in 146 league matches for the Hoops, still believes Kyogo Furuhashi has to be the main man in attack and insists that Idah will need to be patient.

The Welshman added: “I believe Kyogo is in a different class, personally. Adam Idah, he’s been bought for goals on how well he did last season in the last 20 games.

“He’s at Celtic, he will get time , but for me, he is saying that ‘I’m not going to sit and watch Kyogo play every single week, I want to play’, and that’s exactly the same as I’d be thinking.”

Celtic are preparing for a key month of fixtures throughout October and November that already promise to play a key role in the way the season pans out. League action resumes this weekend against managerless St Johnstone, who could have a point to prove after Craig Levein’s exit.

Attention then turns to a glamour Champions League visit where they will meet the vociferous yellow wall of Borussia Dortmund, before an away trip to Ross County. Mid October marks a potential top of the table showdown against unbeaten Aberdeen before a return to European football with another challenging away trip to last term’s Europa League winners Atalanta.

October ends with an away trip to Motherwell and a home test against Dundee, before another blockbuster meeting with Aberdeen at Hampden in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final.