The player left Clement buzzing on Sunday

After a thrilling Old Firm derby at Ibrox, just the one point remains between rivals Celtic and Rangers at the top of the table.

The Hoops hold the top spot for now but that could all change on Wednesday when Philippe Clement’s side travel to Dens Park for the rescheduled clash with Dundee. That’s if the game beats the Tayside weather with a second pitch inspection due.

Celtic took an early lead last weekend as Daizen Maeda opened the scoring just seconds into the clash, followed by Matt O’Riley’s penalty to double the lead. However, Rangers were not prepared to let their rivals pick up such a dominant win on their soil.

A James Tavernier penalty followed by a sweet strike from Abdallah Sima in the second half restored the deadlock but Celtic struck back a minute later through Adam Idah. After the Irishman’s goal, it looked destined for Brendan Rodgers’ side to take the bragging rights, until substitute Rabbi Matondo curled a sensational shot into the back of the net in stoppage time to snatch a crucial point.

There was a lot to unpack following the six-goal derby thriller but Matondo stole a lot of the headlines with his show-stopping equaliser. Paul Ince was full of praise for the 23-year-old he served a home truth to over his Stoke City spell, who has now contributed six goals and four assists across all competitions for Rangers this season.

“Great goal, great goal. I was absolutely delighted for you,” the former Manchester United star said to Matondo on talkSPORT. “Just looking back to your short spell at Stoke, I felt you weren’t given enough time to show your abilities.

“Would you like to think now that you are at Rangers and this goal that you scored on Sunday will now start giving you more game time for Rangers because I feel that you are an exciting player? I watch you play, I feel when you get on the ball, you can make things happen, and hopefully this might be the catalyst for you to get more game time at Rangers?”