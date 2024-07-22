Rating: 7.9 | SNS Group

Celtic and Rangers both have clubs heavily monitoring their star players this summer.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s a lot of talk ramping up over Celtic and Rangers’ transfer activity now that both sides are off the mark with their recruitment. The two Glasgow rivals have been planning smart new signings in their bid to come out on top in next season’s Scottish Premiership battle. However, both clubs are also being monitored as their star players are on the shortlist of other teams’ interest.

Celtic ‘want more’ than £15m offer

A number of players on the Celtic roster are attracting attention this summer but the main target on the radar of rival clubs is the influential Matt O’Riley. After his stunning return of 19 goals and 18 assists in all competitions last season, multiple clubs have registered their interest in signing the midfielder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O’Riley has commanded attention from the Premier League but it appears to be Italy with the strongest link. However, the Hoops are driving a hard bargain when it comes to discussing a price for O’Riley. According to Fabrizio Romano, Serie A side Atalanta have tabled a new offer to try and sign the 23-year-old this summer but it seems they are going to need to dig deeper into their pockets.

“Atalanta have sent new bid for Matt O’Riley worth €17/18 million (£14/£15m) package. Celtic want more as club sources confirm but negotiations are underway to make it happen,” Romano wrote on social media.

O’Riley is under contract at Parkhead until 2027 so Celtic aren’t in any particular rush to get a deal over the line, especially as he will be a tough figure to replace.

Rangers star addresses Tavernier rumours

James Tavernier continues to be linked with a move away from Ibrox this summer, with Saudi Arabia keen on the captain and Trabzonspor looking to add yet another Rangers player to their roster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amid the exit talks, fans and former professionals have been discussing how much of a blow it will be to lose the defender. Indeed, Tavernier has been with Rangers since 2015, so his departure will certainly be the end of an era. However, John Souttar has stressed that it is simply part and parcel of the nature of football, and the club will definitely be able to handle the eventual news that Tavernier has left the club.

“I don’t think it’s a disruption at all. It's part of football,” he said (via the Daily Record). “In every transfer window at clubs like this, there are going to be people linked with going and people linked with different things. I think that’s just one of the things being part of Rangers. It’s going to happen and it’s just important the boys here concentrate on playing football and concentrate on training every day. Anything else will take care of itself.”