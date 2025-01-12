Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Rangers boss has been speaking in the wake of the game vs St Johnstone.

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has said it’s clear where Rangers need to strengthen after a 3-1 Premiership win over St Johnstone.

The Ibrox gaffer headed into the game against the Perthshire Saints facing calls for his sacking, with prominent fan groups stating their discontent. CEO Patrick Stewart has backed the Belgian despite Celtic sitting 18 points clear prior to kick-off on Sunday.

Amid the off the park talking points, goals from Hamza Igamane, Vaclav Cerny and Mohamed Diomande sealed a comfortable win. He was asked about transfers and whether he’d like to strengthen in defence. Clement said: “That’s a frustration to get goals against us like that today because the organisation is clear, it's about winning the duels. About positions, I never speak about that outside. Everybody knows in the building what we want, what we need.

“I saw the last two months a lot of players that recruitment team came with, and several good players who can add the squad in quality. It's now about getting that over the line, and we will see how far the club can get with that.”

On the game, Clement said: “A good and in moments very good first half, with good attacking football, pressing, not conceding any chances, creating several chances, much more movement behind the defence, what we missed against Dundee, and really good goals and a deserved lead.

“Second half, we wanted to do the same. We started also well in the second half in that way on the front foot, but the longer the second half was going on, the lower our tempo became.

“Then it became not the things that I wanted to see - or what I saw in the first hour of the game. So, well-deserved victory, but we need to keep that level 90 minutes long.”