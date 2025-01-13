Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rangers and Celtic have both been in Scottish Premiership action this past weekend

Rangers and Celtic have the chance to add to their squads before the end of the January transfer window. They also have the opportunity to let some players head out the exit door.

The window remains open for the next couple of weeks. With that in mind, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the duo...

Rangers eye Burnley defender Hjalmar Ekdal

Rangers are interested in a move for Burnley defender Hjalmar Ekdal, according to Expressen. The report adds that Stoke City, QPR and Middlesbrough are also keen on the centre-back, along with Sampdoria and Empoli.

Ekdal, who is 26-years-old, moved to Turf Moor in 2023 but has been plagued with injury issues since his move to England. He has made 18 appearances in all competitions for the Clarets to date.

The Gers could see him as someone to bolster their ranks ahead of the second-half of the season. However, they would need to see off competition from elsewhere to get him. That said, the report notes the star “has been plagued by injury problems this autumn.”

After signing for Burnley from Djurgårdens, he told their website: "Burnley and Kompany have done amazing things so far this season, it's something I really wanted to be a part of. It feels really good, I can't wait to meet the team now and play in front of the amazing crowd at Turf Moor."

The Clarets are currently eyeing promotion from the Championship under the guidance of Scott Parker. They were relegated from the Premier League last year along with Sheffield United and Luton Town.

Foreign club pleased with Stephen Welsh deal

Mechelen boss Besnik Hasi has said he is ‘happy’ that his side have been able to land Stephen Welsh from Celtic this winter. The 24-year-old has been allowed to join the Belgian outfit on a temporary basis to get some game time under his belt.

Hasi has said, as per Voetbal Nieuws: “In fact, they should have both been here in the summer. For various reasons it didn't work out then. But now it does, so I'm happy. Stephen has trained a lot at Celtic, but does lack match rhythm. Fredrik's last match was on November 10, but he has also continued to train. We still have to see how fit they are, it is certainly good that they are already training with the team to get to know each other.

"Those positions were the most important. Our sporting director (Tim Matthys, ed.) has worked very well. I especially hope that we don't lose anyone anymore. No one is allowed to leave. Then I look at the boys who have reached the end of their contracts. is always dangerous. Look at Jordi Vanlerberghe last season, he received a nice proposal from Denmark.”

Welsh has been on the books at Celtic for his whole career to date and has also been loaned out to Greenock Morton in the past. He has played 68 matches for the Hoops so far. Brendan Rodgers’ side won 4-1 away at Ross County last time out.