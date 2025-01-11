Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest January transfer talk from Celtic and Rangers

Watford manager Tom Cleverley has confirmed that Rangers-linked defender Ryan Porteous is one of a number of his players that has attracted transfer interest this January.

The Light Blues are keen to bolster their squad after a disappointing first half of the season which has seen the team fall 15 points behind Celtic in the title race.

Record Sport understands Philippe Clement is out to strengthen his side’s defence with John Souttar, Leon Balogun, Dujon Sterling, Neraysho Kasanwirjo already sidelined. The outlet adds that 12-time Scotland international Porteous has been sounded out as a potential target for the Belgian to sign.

Porteous is proven in the Scottish Premiership after making a name for himself in the Hibs academy. The 25-year-old racked up 157 appearances for the Easter Road club while scoring 13 goals and contributing eight assists.

The defender, who made it into Scotland’s Euro squad, signed for Championship side Watford in 2022 for a figure of around £450,000 and has since played 80 times for the Hertfordshire side.

Porteous has been heavily linked with a move away from Watford in January and was recently left on the bench for his side’s 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United as interest intensifies.

However, Cleverley was quick to play down talk of Porteous leaving half way through his four year contract. He told the Watford Observer: “I spoke to Ryan this morning, and we cleared the air. I don’t know where the reports have come from, and I don’t think there are any quotes in the stories.

“He is one of a number of our players that have attracted a little bit of interest, but right now Ryan is a Watford player and right in the thick of things for selection. He is professional and experienced enough that these things won’t take his eye off the ball.

“He’s a Watford player. He’s available for selection and he’s fully focussed on doing his job for Watford.”

Celtic ace makes move to learn from Scott Brown

Celtic youngster Lenny Agbaire has completed a loan move to Championship promotion hopefuls Ayr United in a move which will see him work closely with Hoops icon Scott Brown until the end of the campaign.

Agbaire, who impressed against the Honest Men in pre-season, says he jumped at the opportunity to work with Brown and said it is a no-brainer for him to learn from a club legend.

He told the Ayrshire Post: “I remember that night well and it was a good test against George (Oakley) and Anton (Dowds). Now I'm looking forward to coming here and being part of the team and playing for the manager.

"Obviously I know all about what he did for Celtic and what a legend he is there. So it was a no brainer for me to come here and work under him. He's been very clear that he wants me to come here and help the team aim for the top.”

Ayr are currently second in the table and four points behind pacesetters Falkirk in the race to win promotion to the top-flight.