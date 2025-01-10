Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celtic have beaten Ross County in all of their last 13 meetings

Runaway Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic travel to the Global Energy Stadium to take on strugglers Ross County this weekend.

Celtic claimed an impressive 2-0 victory last time out against Dundee United and are now aiming to extend their impressive run of form against this weekend’s opponents.

The Hoops have an exceptional record of 13 consecutive victories against Ross County, in a run which stretches back to a 1-0 defeat to the Staggies in February 2021.

Celtic have lost just one of their last 18 matches when travelling to Ross County and enter this fixture in high spirits after winning 18 of their 21 games this season while keeping clean sheets on 17 occasions.

The Bhoys are 15 points clear of second placed Rangers but have the opportunity to extend that seemingly insurmountable lead even further this weekend as the Gers play host to St Johstone.

Ahead of Celtic’s key clash with Don Cowie’s side, we look at all the TV and referee details you need to be aware of.

How to watch Ross County vs Celtic

Celtic travel to Ross County on Saturday 11 January for a match which is scheduled to start at 12.30pm.

Sky Sports will provide comprehensive coverage of the action with build-up to the game beginning at 12pm.

Those wishing to stream the action from the Global Energy Stadium will also be able to do so via the SkyGo app which can be downloaded from both a mobile phone or electronic device.

Ross County are firm underdogs heading into the contest against an imperious Celtic side, but enter the fixture with high hopes after winning three of their last four games.

A victory against Celtic would mark the first time that Ross County have won three matches in a row since March 2022.

Who is the referee for Ross County vs Celtic?

The SPFL have confirmed that Matthew MacDermid will take charge of Celtic’s clash with Ross County.

According to WhoScored.com, MacDermid has taken charge of 39 Premiership game with 10 of those coming this season. In the 10 games he has taken charge of this season, he has produced 41 yellow cards and five red cards.

He has taken charge of just one Celtic game this season, which was a 4-0 home victory over St Johnstone in late December.

MacDermid will team up with assistant referees David McGeachie and David Dunne while VAR duties will be carried out by Greg Aitken with the help of his assistant Graeme Leslie.