Man Utd transfer wish over player on Rangers + Celtic radar emerges as ace going extra mile faces uncertainty
Manchester United have had their stance over Hannibal Mejbri shared, amid Rangers and Celtic speculation.
The Premier League giant still have the Tunisian on their books, after he triggered a contract extension last year, with rumours lingering over where he could go next. English Championship club Burnley are the latest side to be linked with Rangers and Celtic talk circulating this month.
It was the Ibrox club who were first linked with the midfielder, who has spent time out on loan at Birmingham City and latterly Sevilla. Then rumours of Celtic hijacking started to circulate with the club facing the prospect of losing Matt O’Riley to Brighton, and Brendan Rodgers has said he’d like to add to his midfield room.
According to the Manchester Evening News, Man Utd “would prefer a permanent sale of Hannibal Mejbri before the transfer deadline.” It is suggested that Burnley are exploring a permanent move or loan with obligation to buy, “United's preference would be to sell him permanently.”
Monaco sold the midfielder to the Red Devils in a deal worth £9million in 2019 after fighting off interest from some of Europe’s top clubs. It is noted in the report that “United and Birmingham sources have previously given Hannibal a glowing character appraisal and he is known to stay late at Carrington to complete extra work after training.”
So far, Rangers midfield signing Connor Barron has impressed since joining from Aberdeen. Paulo Bernardo meanwhile has bolstered the Celtic midfield zone with Dundee’s Luke McCowan also linked.
