The midfielder is said to have been offered a £5k per week contract by Ibrox chiefs but interest from English Premier League clubs is increasing.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manchester City are the latest English Premier League clubs to hold talks with 18-year old Rangers midfielder Alex Lowry, according to a report by Football Insider.

The transfer gossip site announced last week that Newcastle United were working on signing the Ibrox academy prospect while the Glasgow club have a £5k per week contract offer on the table.

It was also claimed that the Magpies were leading a “queue” of English sides who were interested in the attacking midfielder and it now appears that the reigning champions may have taken their place as front runners.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is the latest information being reported on the player’s situation and the interest from south of the border:

Manchester City “in talks” to sign Rangers’ Alex Lowry

As reported by Football Insider, City are rivalling Newcastle United in the race to sign Lowry.

Citing a ‘recruitment source’, the site says: “City have also had a meeting with Lowry’s camp as they plot a potential move.

“The Premier League champions are tracking the 18-year-old amid major doubts over his Ibrox future.

“Rangers are desperate to tie down the teenager they regard to have huge potential.

“The club want him to agree a deal running to the summer of 2025 that would replace his existing agreement, which expires next year.”

“Rangers are aware of interest south of the border in Lowry with Newcastle and Man City at the front of the queue for his signature.”

The site have previously claimed that Rangers currently have a £5k per-week contract offer on the table with Lowry having knocked back the club’s initial offer last year.

Last week, they reported that Lowry’s agent had met with Newcastle head of recruitment Steve Nickson in a hotel ahead of their Premier League clash against Wolves on April 8.

Alex Lowry: Attacking midfielder’s Ibrox career so far

It would be a blow for Rangers to lose such a promising talent before his Ibrox career has had the chance to really get started.

Lowry has made just four first team appearances for the Scottish champions with three of those coming in the Scottish Cup.

The attacking midfielder scored his only goal for the club so far on his senior debut, netting the opening goal in a 4-0 home win over Stirling Albion in January.

He also featured in the subsequent cup ties against Annan Athletic and Dundee and made his only Scottish Premiership appearance to date in the 3-0 win over Dundee at Dens Park on March 13.

Lowry still has one year remaining on his current Rangers contract, having signed a deal until the summer of 2023.

He has also represented Scotland at Under 19 level.

The attacking midfielder has been with Rangers since the age of 10 but wouldn’t be the first academy standout to make the move down south before establishing himself in the first team.