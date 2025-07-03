Rangers have started to ramp up their summer recruitment with two new additions confirmed so far this week

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers completed a double transfer swoop on Wednesday by announcing the arrivals of Joe Rothwell from AFC Bournemouth and Emmanuel Fernandez from Peterborough United.

Central midfielder Rothwell, 30, has signed a two-year contract with the option of a further year, while 6ft4’ centre-back Fernandez 23, has penned a four-year deal, just 12 months after agreeing a new long-term contract at the Posh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Experienced campaigner Rothwell - who is eligible to play for Scotland through his mother - is reunited with new Gers head coach Russell Martin in Govan, having previously working together at Southampton. Last season, he played 39 times on loan at Leeds United and helped the Yorkshire giants secure promotion back to the Premier League as Championship title winners.

Fernandez, meanwhile, is viewed as a long-term prospect. He was part of Peterborough EFL Cup winning squad against Birmingham City at Wembley last term and is a player that Light Blues sporting director Kevin Thelwell and technical director Dan Purdy had identified as someone who could immediately improve the club’s defensive options.

Both players could get their first taste of playing in front of an Ibrox crowd this weekend when Rangers entertain Belgian side Club Brugge in their first open doors pre-season game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But what can supporters expect from their two latest recruits? Martin and Thelwell have had their say...

What has head coach, Russell Martin said?

Discussing both signings via the club’s official website, Martin said: “Joe is a player who we thoroughly enjoyed working with during my time at Southampton. His leadership, professionalism and quality were a huge asset.

“He is joining on the back of two promotions so helps bring a real winning mentality to the group. We are excited for Joe to join up the squad, get to know his teammates, and help make the group stronger.

“Emmanuel is a young defender with a huge amount of potential, and I am excited to welcome him to the club. He has a strong physical presence, is a commanding defender and I believe in this environment we can help him develop and provide him with the opportunities to take his game to the next level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m looking forward to welcoming him into the group and getting to work.”

What has sporting director, Kevin Thelwell said?

Thelwell commented: “Joe has a wealth of experience in the game having performed strongly over a number of years at various levels in England.

“We believe he has the right temperament and quality as a player to be a strong addition to the squad and look forward to seeing his impact.”

“I am delighted Emmanuel has joined the club, he is a really promising young defender who we hope can have a big future at this football club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have been impressed with his development and journey from non-league football to League One and the dedication, work rate and ambition he has shown. I am excited to see what he can achieve here at Rangers with the support of the staff on and off the pitch.”