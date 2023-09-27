The Rangers manager has added another attacker to his growing list of casualties.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rangers boss Michael Beale has confirmed Kemar Roofe sustained a groin injury in the 4-0 Viaplay Cup quarter-final demolition of Livingston at Ibrox.

The Jamaican striker, who was restored to the starting line-up after dropping to the bench for Sunday’s laboured win over Motherwell, failed to re-appear for the start of the second half and was replaced by Cyriel Dessers at half-time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beale admitted he had a discussion with Roofe - who can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to fitness - over the injury having learned he felt the problem occur midway through the first half, but decided to play on until the break.

It is the latest big injury blow for the Gers following Rabbi Matondo’s knee injury which will keep him out for at least six weeks. He joined key players Nicolas Raskin, Danilo, Tom Lawrence, Todd Cantwell and Kieran Dowell on the treatment table.

However the Light Blues manager offered a more postive update on Turkish left-back Ridvan Yilmaz who was forced off with 15 minutes remaining, shortly after scoring his side’s second goal.

Speaking on Viaplay Sports, Beale admitted: “Kemar has a slight problem with his groin. He felt it probably midway through the first half and he probably should have asked to come off in all fiarness. We have had that chat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“With Ridvan, we think it is just a touch of cramp so hopefully he will be fine.”

It led Beale to call for players to be given more protection amid a packed fixture schedule, with the Englishman urging Scottish football authorities to address the pile-up of matches.

Rangers are set to play Aberdeen on Saturday and Beale continued: “By the time we play Aberdeen it will be four games in ten days, the only thing for us is the games have been at home.

“It’s not the schedule we make so we have to get on with it, but if we look at the amount of injuries that will either happen in these games or the next three or four games afterwards...

Advertisement

Advertisement