Michael Beale has 'respect' for Tony Mowbray. He succeeded the Birmingham City boss as Sunderland manager.

Michael Beale is set to leave his role as Sunderland manager in a shock twist.

The Londoner has only been in charge for 12 games at the Championship club, following his sacking by Rangers earlier this season. But a 2-1 defeat to Birmingham City - coupled with a storm involving player Trai Hume when he did not shake hands with the player after subbing him - has seemingly proven too much.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beale replaced highly-popular boss Tony Mowbray at the Black Cats and his appointment has proven divisive. In total, he won four of his 12 games, the club sitting 10th and four points outside the promotion play-off spot.

It's another disappointing moment for Beale in a calamitous season. A poor summer transfer window at Rangers brought his Ibrox reign to an end after less than a year.

He lost the League Cup final to Celtic last campaign, and was sacked after a 3-1 defeat to Aberdeen at home, trailing the Hoops in the title race. Philippe Clement replaced him and now Rangers are top of the league after a 3-0 win over St Johnstone, having bagged this term's Viaplay Cup honours.