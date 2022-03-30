Mols also relived his former club’s first-half horror show against Celtic at Parkhead last month

Michael Mols admits he switched off his television during Rangers calamitous first-half performance at Parkhead last month and insists the same mistakes cannot be made again this weekend.

The champions crashed to a heavy 3-0 defeat against Celtic - a result which saw Ange Postecoglou’s side overtake their Old Firm rivals in the Premiership title race.

It was a chastening night for Giovanni van Bronckhorst and his players as the momentum swung in the Hoops favour and Mols revealed the opening 45 minutes made for difficult viewing.

The Light Blues remain three points adrift of the league leaders with seven games remaining and Mols reckons defeat is unthinkable for his old club at Ibrox on Sunday.

He said: “Will Rangers and Gio have learned from the Celtic Park game? I hope so!

“It was a difficult day for them but also for me. I watched the game, but I could only watch halfway and then I stopped. It was hard to watch.

“Hopefully they are going to change it, and this time they have a chance. Gio will have analysed that game and seen what went wrong and what went OK.

“He needs to work it out. That is what every manager does, and I think he will do that too.

“Sunday means a lot, of course. It means a lot for the club, for the fans, for everybody. Gio knows himself, having played at Ibrox, he knows how much it means.

“Could it make or break the title race? It could be that if you win against Celtic then you are more positive and you go to the end of the season.

“if you lose it, then the mentality is very different but you know how it goes in football, it is only the end of the season that you know if you have done the right job.”

Mols was back in Glasgow last weekend to take part in a Legends match as Rangers marked their 150th anniversary celebrations.

Michael Mols was back at Ibrox last Saturday to play for a Rangers Legends side in the club's 150th anniversary match. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The Dutchman revealed he never assumed former Gers team-mate Van Bronckhorst would step into management as he was the quiet man of the Ibrox dressing room as a player.

It is a make-or-break month for Rangers as Van Bronckhorst enters a defining period of his tenure and Mols is backing his fellow countryman to add further silverware to the club’s trophy cabinet.

The 51-year-old admitted: “It is always nice to be back, especially after a long time. It was perfect to see everyone again. It was special.

“I saw Gio a few weeks ago for a game. I saw him at short notice and it was nice to see him as a manager now.

“Impressed? They started six points in front and they are three points behind now, but that’s what can happen.

“For him, it was difficult because he came in halfway and he wanted to do his own thing. That needs time too.

“Did I see Gio as a manager? No, not at all. I didn’t expect him to become a manager because he hardly said anything in the dressing room as a player.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst passes instructions to Calvin Bassey during the Europa League match against Red Star Belgrade in Serbia. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

“He wouldn’t give ideas and say ‘Right, boys, we need to do this.’ He was more relaxed and quiet. He would just do his thing and his best for the team. That’s the way he played.

“Now he is a manager and there are examples where you need to show people or tell them how to do it. I never expected him to do this, but hopefully it works out for him.”

Mols highlighted the importance of Alfredo Morelos to the current Gers team and he believes the guidance of former Bayern Munich star Roy Makaay can help fire the Colombian striker to the next level.

Morelos, who has been an integral part of Van Bronckhorst’s side with 18 goals so far this term, withdrew from international duty due to a thigh muscle injury and faces a race against time to win his fitness battle ahead of Sunday’s showdown.

However, Mols is certain there is more to come from 25-year-old as he continues to reap the rewards of Makaay’s training ground influence.

He stated: “He is working with Roy Makaay and he was a really top striker. With the experience he brings over, hopefully he can also make him better.

Alfredo Morelos has reportedly switched agencies. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

“I worked with Roy and I never learned anything! No, he is a really good striker and I learned also from him.

“For example, we used to do shooting drills on the go. For me, it was six from ten. For him, it was always 90 or 100 per cent.

“He was more relaxed. I was just, ‘Hit them hard’. These kinds of things can help to make Morelos even better.”

“He is a good player and he can score, but I think there is more in him. Working with Roy gives him that opportunity.