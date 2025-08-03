Rangers dropped points in their opening game of the new 2025/26 Scottish Premiership season

Rangers drew 1-1 away at Motherwell on Saturday afternoon in their opening game of the new 2025/26 Scottish Premiership season. James Tavernier gave them the lead at Fir Park in the first half. However, their opponents pegged them back near the end through Emmanuel Longelo.

Russell Martin was picked as the Gers’ manager earlier this summer as their permanent replacement for Philippe Clement. He has managed the likes of MK Dons, Swansea City and Southampton in the past. The ex-Scotland international has the chance to bring in some more new signings before the end of the transfer window.

Michael Stewart delivers Rangers title chances verdict

Former Hearts and Hibernian man Michael Stewart has said he expects Rangers to fall short in the title race in this campaign. The Edinburgh-born man believes Celtic will claim top spot again under the guidance of Brendan Rodgers. He also believes Motherwell will be a surprise package after their draw against the Gers.

Stewart has delivered his verdict, as per BBC Sport: “1st: Celtic. They're the strongest team with the biggest budget and a top-level manager as well. They're still looking to bring in a main striker too, which I can only see strengthening their grip on the Premiership. As long as these facts remain, Celtic are going to continue to be the force to reckon with here.

“2nd: Rangers They're the next biggest club in the country and clearly, with all the new people moving into positions in their hierarchy, they'll be desperate to close the gap on Celtic, but I'm not sure that will be achievable just now. I think there's scope for those behind to potentially get closer to the Ibrox side.”

Regarding Motherwell, he added: “If the Steelmen make a relatively bright start to the campaign then the style Jens Berthel Askou is implementing could be really enjoyable for the fans to watch - and ultimately rewarding too - with a chance to challenge for the top six.”

What now for Rangers?

Rangers head coach Martin is still new and the squad are still getting used to his style of play. He likes his teams to play out from the back and keep possession. The ex-Norwich City man guided Southampton to promotion to the Premier League back in 2024 by playing that way.

He didn’t hold back in his post match interview after their clash against Motherwell and changes are likely to happen between now and the deadline on Monday 1st September. The Gers are a work in progress and there are still expected to be comings and goings at Ibrox over the coming weeks. They have already delved into the market to snap up the likes of Max Aarons, Joe Rothwell and Thelo Aasgaard over recent times, among others.

Next up for Rangers is a Champions League first leg qualifying match against Viktoria Plzen as they look to return to winning ways. They then lock horns with Dundee at home in the league next weekend. The Dark Blues are gearing up for life under new manager Steven Pressley.