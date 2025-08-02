Furious Ibrox boss tears into his flops after dropping points on the opening day of the season for a third year in succession

Russell Martin has raised concerns over his side’s “mentality” after Rangers were held to a 1-1 draw by Motherwell on the opening day of the 2025/26 Scottish Premiership season.

For the third year in a row, the Ibrox side dropped points on matchday one after Emmanuel Longelo’s 87th minute strike cancelled out James Tavernier’s first-half opener in a thrilling contest at Fir Park.

And irate Light Blues boss Martin felt his team were fortunate to come away with a share of the spoils, admitting they were “outfought” by the Steelmen, who got their just reward for an inspired second half display.

He admitted: “I think we were lucky with what we got, Motherwell were really good. The thing I can’t accept is, whatever the tactics are, we got outfought and they were braver than us to play in certain moments.

“We pick and choose when we want to play football properly and when we want to run hard when it’s going well, and then when the game’s not going well, we have too many players that want to do their own thing and slip into self-preservation.

“And this is not me blaming the players at all, but I think it’s a problem the club has had over the last few years - when it’s going well, it’s fine, and when it’s not, there’s a problem, it’s not together enough on the pitch.

“We have to work out quickly who really wants to dig in and fight and do what we’re asking them to do. When they play in the way that we train and we want them to, then it’s all on me if it goes wrong.

“When guys want to make stuff up and pick and choose when to run, I said when I first came in, it’s never a choice. Here you don’t have a choice, you have to run always.”

“I’m disappointed,” Martin continued. “Pre-season and European games it’s really easy to do what you’re being asked because you know what’s at stake, but then to come here you have to have the same mentality, you have to.”