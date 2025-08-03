Here are some of the latest transfer headlines when it comes to Rangers and Celtic.

Both Rangers and Celtic are putting their transfer pieces together as they look to build strong squads for season 25/26.

While Russell Martin’s Ibrox side have progressed out of a Champions League second round qualifier against Panathinaikos, they were brought back to earth with a draw versus Motherwell. Celtic start their season at home to St Mirren on Sunday with defending the Premiership title on their mind.

There will be transfer business done by both clubs over the course of August, but who will arrive? Here are some of the latest headlines when it comes to Rangers and Celtic.

Rangers contact star on Celtic radar over transfer

Both sides of the Old Firm have been credited with an interest in Monaco left back Kassoum Ouattara, who has found minutes limited at the Ligue 1 side. Still only 20, according to L’Equipe, he is valued by ASM at €15 million (£13M) which would be a major fee for Rangers or Celtic to fork out. Right back Max Aarons has been playing in the left back role for Martin so far but according to journalist Sebastien Vidal, that is something Rangers are looking to end.

He stated on X: “Rangers ready to end the Max Aarons experiment: the club has contacted Kassoum Ouattara’s (20, AS Monaco) camp over a permanent move. The attacking left-back is also on the radar of Celtic, Augsburg, Toulouse, PSV & Metz.

Mikey Moore Rangers to Tottenham transfer approval

One player Rangers have signed is Mikey Moore, on loan from Tottenham for the rest of the season. The winger bolsters Ibrox options in attacking areas and club hero Barry Ferguson has told Go Radio why he thinks it’s a shrewd move.

He said: “It's interesting, Tottenham are adamant they didn't want a chance for Rangers to sign him. He's 17 years of age, played 10 games. I think he was the youngest ever scorer for Tottenham. Look, certainly huge potential. Tottenham are probably looking at him. He's a player for the future. Bring him up to Rangers. It's a brilliant grounding for him. He'll be under a lot of pressure to go and perform. But what I've heard of him and what I've read about him, is there's a real, real top young player there.”

Changing Celtic transfer plan

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has admitted that defender Hayato Inamura could stay with the club beyond this summer, despite admitting the Japanese star was a loan exit candidate. He has impressed in pre season and provided left back cover for Kieran Tierney.

Rodgers said: “I’m assessing it every day and taking a real close look at certain aspects of his game. He’s done well, and we have to make sure that by the end of the month, we’ve got it absolutely right for us going forward into certainly, into the next period. In fairness to the boy, as I said, his plan was that he’d just… he’d come in and then probably go out on loan. I mentioned that right at the very beginning. That was the plan for him. But he’s come in and coped well. But we’ll see over the coming weeks where we’re at.”