Mikey Moore revealed what he heard about the famous Ibrox atmosphere prior to signing for Rangers.

Summer signing Mikey Moore made his Rangers debut against Alloa Athletic at the weekend, slipping straight into the starting lineup for the Premier Sports Cup clash at Ibrox.

Moore, who recently celebrated his 18th birthday, signed for the Light Blues on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur at the start of the month. Brought in the bolster Rangers’ creativity, the winger wasted no time contributing to the goalscoring action on Saturday.

Moore provided the assist for Rangers’ opening goal as Nedim Bajrami got their side ahead just 13 minutes into the clash. Russell Martin praised Moore’s ‘intent with the ball’ after the match and told the media he planned to ‘keep him free’ and ‘let him express himself’ on the pitch.

Mikey Moore ready for European action with Rangers

Moore spoke to the media after his Rangers debut, with focus now shifted to their Champions League play-off clash against Club Brugge on Tuesday.

The Light Blues will host the Belgian side at Ibrox for the first leg of this high stakes clash and Moore is ready to do his bit for the team, should he be called upon during the match.

“It’s a massive game, as every game is when you play for Rangers so I’m excited for it. I saw some of the games in the earlier rounds and it’s been good to qualify so it’s a massive opportunity for me and all the boys so yeah, I can’t wait to go out there.”

Mikey Moore on Ibrox atmosphere ahead of huge Rangers clash

Moore was then asked whether he made the trip to Ibrox last December, when the Gers hosted Tottenham in their Europa League clash. The game ended 1-1 thanks to an opening goal from Hamza Igamane but Dejan Kulusevski clawed the equaliser back later on. The gripping clash brought the noise in Glasgow as Rangers were unfazed by the Premier League and the return of former rival manager Ange Postecoglou after his departure from Celtic.

Moore admitted he did not travel with Spurs as he was out injured at the time but heard from his teammates inside the dressing room about the electric atmosphere at Ibrox.

“At the time I was out for a bit so I couldn’t come up but I was watching on the TV, I was fuming that I couldn’t [make it],” Moore continued. “When they came back, they said it was one of the best atmospheres they’ve ever played at. So I think when I heard about Rangers, that came straight into my mind and I remembered all the good things the boys said so I can’t wait to play in that sort of atmosphere.”

Rangers will get the first leg of their play-off clash with Club Brugge underway on Tuesday, August 19th at 8pm. Martin and co will be hoping to snatch an early advantage, similar to their previous wins over Panathinaikos and Viktoria Plzen.

