Wolves and Aston Villa are amongst the clubs said to hold an interest in the Belgian

Rangers have set their stall out on the sale of Nico Raskin - as the likes of Aston Villa and Wolves will need to dish out a record fee.

The Belgian international is one of the top assets currently on the payroll at Ibrox, but has faced increased competition for his midfield place against summer signing, Joe Rothwell. Speculation has ramped up that he could be on the way out of Ibrox with Premier League pair Aston Villa and Wolves amongst those linked.

Brighton and Fiorentina are also said to be in the mix. Now it has been claimed in various reports of the fee that Rangers are going to look to collect for the star they signed from Standard Liege in 2023.

Exceeding the club record deal that resulted in Calvin Bassey’s move to Ajax, Rangers are said to be eyeing a £25m for the Belgian ace with Standard Liege due 20% of the profit the Ibrox club make on their initial outlay of just £1.5m. Former interim boss Barry Ferguson said previously that he reckons Rangers could stand to make £15m.

He said: “Nico can play in the Premier League all day long. I worked with him for three months. He has all the attributes and is still at a brilliant age. He still has some things he needs to tidy up on, but he understands that. He's got an opinion which I liked.

"He's really interested and keen to learn. All day long he can play in the Premier League. Now, Rangers have got to be looking for big money for Nico. I am looking at £15million at least for Nico - and the rest!"

Russell Martin on Rangers win vs Alloa Athletic

Club Brugge in the first leg of their Champions League play-off tie awaits on Tuesday after Rangers beat Alloa Athletic 4-2 on Saturday in the Premier Sports Cup last 16, setting up a quarter final with Hibs next month. Head coach Russell Martin said: “I think I saw some really good bits and some stuff that I didn't like, but I don't think I expected anything different with guys that just haven't played very much.

“When you make 10 changes to a team, it's going to disrupt something. So my inner feeling is we get through. We scored four goals; we should score more goals for sure. But in the first half after the first 15 minutes, when we can't quite sustain the same level of intensity, they caused us some problems which shouldn't shouldn't happened. And I mean that really respectfully because they were the way they approached the game, they were great.

“But there was a lack of a bit of energy because we had so much of the ball, lack of energy without it could have could have proved really costly. So we have a couple of moments we shouldn't have, but that's when the team in the rhythm, the players are not in that, it's difficult sometimes.