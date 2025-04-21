Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rangers have spent a pretty penny on transfers over the years - with stars both past and present making up a formidable line-up

They have splashed the cash in the past and present - with a star-studded team taking form out of Rangers' most expensive XI.

Plenty of players on this list know what it is like to lift the title and the Govan outfit certainly paid good money for them. Heroes from the 90s feature while there is also room for a star who made his name in the most recent title-winning side at Ibrox.

One of Steven Gerrard’s former signings is included, while Michael Beale previously spent big on new additions in the transfer window.

Using Football Transfers as a guide and using a standard 4-4-2 formation, Glasgow World takes a look at who makes it out of a £61.1m selection. The only stipulation is that a player can't move more than one position forward or back, for example, Mikel Arteta can't play in goal.

GK: Chris Woods (£600k)

The fee might be a measly sum for certain clubs in the modern game but back in 1986, it was a record UK fee for a goalkeeper. From November 86 to January 1987, Woods set a British record by playing 1196 consecutive minutes of competitive football without conceding, winning seven major trophies at Ibrox.

RB: Arthur Numan (£4.5m)

Signed from PSV Eindhoven just a month after starring for Holland as they reached the World Cup semi-final against France, the full-back proved to be a key addition as he brought vast experience to the team and helped a number of the club’s youngsters. A trophy-laden five-year spell.

CB: Bert Konterman (£4.5m)

Signed in 2000 as part of a growing Dutch influence at Ibrox under Dick Advocaat. Retired at Vitesse a year after leaving Rangers in 2003.

CB: Lorenzo Amoruso - £4m (1997)

A stalwart in the Rangers team for six seasons. Lifted three titles, three Scottish Cups and three League Cups.

LB: Michael Ball (£6.5m)

Opted for a lucrative Rangers move in 2001 despite Premier League offers. PSV snapped him up for £500k after winning a league title and a League Cup.

RW: Andrei Kanchelskis - (£5.5m)

The Russian was signed from Fiorentina and was initially a key player in back to back title triumphs. Clashed with Dick Advocaat towards the later years of his time at Ibrox and left for Manchester City.

CM: Mikel Arteta (£6m)

A £6m arrival from Barcelona in 2002. Was only about for two years but in that time won favour with a crucial goal en-route to a Treble.

CM: Giovanni van Bronckhorst - (£5m)

Dutchman stays in midfield despite moving to left-back later in his career. He was a fan favourite during a three year stint as a player, lifting the Scottish Cup as manager. Guided Rangers to the Europa League final in 2022 but was replaced by Michael Beale after a poor start to the 22/23 season.

LW: Ryan Kent (£6.5m)

An impressive loan from Liverpool sparked a costly permanent move. He then became key member of Steven Gerrard's team that won the title in 2021. Joined Fenerbahce in the summer of 2023 as a free agent but move quickly turned sour. Now in the MLS with Seattle Sounders.

ST: Tore Andre Flo (£12m)

Biggest flop of them all. His £12m move in 2000 (approximately £21.5m today) was the most expensive Norwegian player ever at the time. He remains Rangers' most expensive signing and the biggest transfer by any Scottish club.

ST: Michael Mols (£6m)

Remembered fondly for his goal scoring exploits, the Dutch attacker was plagued by injury throughout his career but remains a firm favourite among the Ibrox faithful.

