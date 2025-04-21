Barcelona & Real Madrid icon defends hurting Rangers star over Europa League display after blunt confession
Gheorghe Hagi has leapt to the defence of his son Ianis’ performance for Rangers after he was substituted at half-time during their Europa League quarter-final second leg defeat against Athletic Bilbao last Thursday.
The Romanian international - who is out of contract at the end of the season and faces an uncertain future at Ibrox - was replaced at the interval as Barry Ferguson’s side crashed to a 2-0 loss in Spain, which saw them miss out on facing Manchester United again in the semi-finals.
But Hagi Snr, who famously played for both Real Madrid and Barcelona during his playing career, believes his son didn’t deserve any criticism for the 45 minutes he was on the pitch at the San Mames.
His father said: “Ianis played 45 minutes in the second leg in Spain. Tactically, from my point of view, he did what was needed and what was asked of him... everything. This was a match in Europe at a very high level. I thought he did well.”
Hagi have ‘underachieved’
It follows the attacking midfielder’s confession that Rangers have “underachieved” this season with their European exit leaving them with nothing to play for.
Ferguson’s men had a free weekend after being knocked out of the Scottish Cup earlier this year. And with city rivals Celtic tracking towards a domestic Treble, Hagi reckons inconsistencies have haunted his teammates in the worst possible way.
Asked how difficult it will be to play the final five post-split league fixtures, Hagi admitted: (We have to do it) for our pride, for the pride to represent the club as best as possible. We won’t hide the way that we underachieved this season.
“That is the reality. But that doesn’t mean that we don’t have to show up for the last five games. We (have to) go out there and win them.”
