Rangers kick off the season with a trip to face Motherwell

Russell Martin takes charge of his first league match this weekend

Rangers travel to Fir Park to take on Motherwell in the first match of the new Scottish Premiership season.

It marks the start of Russell Martin’s tenure in charge of the Scottish heavyweight and also signals the start of an exciting new era at boardroom level after the San Francisco 49ers group’s well documented takeover of the Glasgow side. Rangers have had a productive summer and secured a 2-0 victory against Panathanikos in their first leg at Ibrox which sets them up nicely for the second leg of their European qualifier.

But they know it’s also very important to hit the ground running from matchday one in the league if they are to keep up to speed with defending champions Celtic, who are chasing a fourth consecutive league title. The match could potentially mark debuts for several summer signings at Rangers, including Max Aarons and Thelo Aasgaard. But when is Motherwell vs Rangers and is it televised? Here’s all you need to know ahead of this season’s curtain raiser.

When is Motherwell vs Rangers?

Rangers' clash against Motherwell at Fir Park takes place on Saturday 2 August at 5.30pm (UK time).The Light Blues finished last season in second place and are hoping to mount a serious title push this term. Meanwhile, Motherwell finished eighth last season and will be keen to get themselves back into the top half of the table.

The Gers were beaten 2-1 in their last clash against Motherwell at Ibrox, with Cyriel Dessers scoring a second half consolation after first half strikes from Luke Armstrong and Tom Sparrow. It marked a poor start for Barry Ferguson in his first home game as interim boss but did inspire a much improved display mid-week against Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce.

Prior to that Rangers secured a 2-2 draw against Motherwell at Fir Park, with Hamza Igamane scoring a brace to inspire a comeback for a then under pressure Phillipe Clement’s side.

Where to watch Motherwell vs Rangers? Is there a live stream?

Sky Sports Main Event will provide comprehensive coverage of Russell Martin’s first game in charge of Rangers as last year’s runners-up travel to Motherwell. Build up is expected to begin at around 5pm, with the match itself getting underway at 5.30pm. Post match analysis and manager interviews will run until 8pm. Those wishing to stream the contest can do so via the SkyGo app which can be downloaded on a mobile phone or electronic device.

What is the latest pre-match team news?

If Rangers come out of the Panathanikos clash with no fresh injury concerns then it’s likely that they’ll only be without winger Rabbi Matondo and defender Dujon Sterling through injury.

Thelo Aasgaard missed the first leg of Rangers’ Champions League play-off with a knock and is a slight doubt as he pushes for full fitness. Ben Davies, Jose Cifuentes, Ross McCausland, Ridvan Yilmaz and Clinton Nsiala were all left out of the European squad and don’t currently appear to be a part of Russell Martin’s plans as exit speculation intensifies.