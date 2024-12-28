Philippe Clement is facing an injury crisis in defence ahead of the game with Motherwell at Fir Park. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Philippe Clement’s side make the short trip to Fir Park this weekend - here is everything you need to know about how to watch the action.

Motherwell and Rangers endured disappointing results on Boxing Day to leave both clubs searching for a return to winning ways at Fir park this weekend to round off the calendar year.

Philippe Clement’s side slumped to a 2-1 defeat at St Mirren, while the Steelmen were thrashed 4-0 by league leaders Celtic on a day of high-scoring across the Scottish Premiership.

With Rangers currently in second place and 12 points behind their rivals, they cannot afford to lose further ground in the title race ahead of the New Year Old Firm derby at Ibrox on January 2. Motherwell currently occupy the final top six place and will be eager to solidify their position and potentially move above St Mirren and Dundee United in the standings if other results fall in their favour.

Here, GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know ahead of the match, including what channel the game will be on and how to stream it:

Where and when will Motherwell v Rangers take place?

The Scottish Premiership clash will take place at Fir Park Stadium, Motherwell on Sunday, December 29. Kick-off is scheduled for 15.00pm (UK time)

Where can I watch the game? Is it on TV?

Yes, the match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football. Coverage begins at 2.45pm - 15 minutes before kick-off. Fans are also able to sign up to NOW TV and can purchase a one-off day pass for £14.99.

Alternatively, BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW. Highlights of the match will pop up on Sky Sports News later that evening and the following morning. Supporters can also tune into Sportscene highlights on BBC One Scotland from 7.15pm.

Will there be a live stream I can access?

Yes, Sky Sports customers will be able to stream the match live to their devices via the Sky Go app. Those with NOW TV subscriptions can also stream the game via the NOW TV app.

Rangers TV international subscribers can also stream the match. UK & Ireland subscribers can listen to live audio.

Motherwell v Rangers head-to-head record

Rangers have won their last two matches against Motherwell. The last win for the Steelmen came in March 2024 with a 2-1 shock victory at Ibrox.

Their last meeting was earlier this season at Hampden Park in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final which Philippe Clement’s side won 2-1. In total, the two sides have met 278 times competitively with Rangers having won 190 and drawn 50 of those matches.

MOTHERWELL 8/1 | DRAW 17/4 | RANGERS 4/11 *Odds provided by Oddschecker.com.