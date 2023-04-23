Neil McCann blasts ‘lazy’ Rangers star after Aberdeen defeat

Former Scotland winger Neil McCann singled out one current Rangers star for stinging criticism after a 2-0 defeat at Aberdeen left Old Firm rivals Celtic on the verge of retaining their Scottish Premiership title.

Rangers ventured to Pittodrie looking to continue their impressive recent record at the home of the Dons - but a poor display ensured they returned to Glasgow empty handed. After a goalless first-half, the hosts opened the scoring three minutes after the restart when a cross from defender Liam Scales sailed beyond Allan McGregor and the points were secured just before the hour-mark when Bojan Miovski survived a VAR check for offside to ensure his side picked up a seventh consecutive win.

Although the destination of the title already looked secure, Rangers defeat against Aberdeen means they now trail Celtic by 13 points with just five games remaining in the season. Reflecting on a poor performance all-round from his old club, former Rangers winger McCann believes a ‘lazy’ display from striker Alfredo Morelos handed some of the iniative to their hosts.

He told BBC Sportscene: “Jonny Hayes makes it difficult for Tavernier. Scales knows Morelos isn’t going to run him in the channels so he can afford to be really aggressive and go and press him. Morelos should be holding that up, it’s lazy from him, waiting on it. Scales it right on top of him and sometimes you deserve a wee bit of luck.”