Celtic have established a 13-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership after drawing 1-1 with Motherwell at Celtic Park on Saturday and now look set to retain their league title.

Despite a slight dip in performance level against the Steelmen, the Parkhead club remain on course for a domestic Treble and need just two wins from their five post-split fixtures to seal successive top-flight tiltes.

The lead that Ange Postecoglou’s side have looks unassailable and, although it is not over till it’s over, this is when the Hoops could realistically expect to lift the league title:

When can Cetic win the title?

Both Celtic and Rangers now have five post-split fixtures remaining in the Scottish Premiership season including one more match against each other. With Celtic’s 13 point lead that means that they would be guaranteed to lift the title on Round 35 (the second post split fixture) if they win all their matches between now and then as Rangers would no longer be able to mathematically catch them even if they also win all their matches between now and then. That means that Celtic could be celebrating a title win on the weekend of May 13/14.

Obviously that date is far from set in stone but given that Celtic are on a lengthy unbeaten run, it’s unlikely they will slip up and throw away such a commanding lead at the summit with just a handful of games remaining. Of course, if Celtic do win their next two league matches and Rangers drop points in the same period then the title destination will be officially decided.

Who are Celtic’s remaining fixtures against?

Celtic will learn their final five Scottish Premiership post-split fixtures next week ahead of another meeting with Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park on Sunday, April 30 before embarking on their final run-in.

Who are Rangers remaining fixtures against?

Rangers final league match before the split is a difficult trip to Pittodrie to face Aberdeen today. The Dons have been revitalised under Barry Robson and the Gers are certain to receive a hostile welcome in the North East.

Post-split fixture dates

The dates for the post split Scottish Premiership fixtures have been released although the actual matches will not be confirmed until after the final round of regular fixtures. Here are the post split fixture dates:

Rd 34 - Weekend of May 6-7

Rd 35 - Weekend of May 13-14

Rd 36 - Weekend of May 20-21

Rd 37 - Midweek of May 23-24

Rd 38 - Weekend of May 27-28