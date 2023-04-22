Celtic will look to continue their incredible unbeaten domestic run stretching back to September when they take on Motherwell this afternoon, while Rangers are preparing to face Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Sunday in the last round of matches before the top-flight split.

Ahead of this weekend’s action, there are plenty of transfer news stories making the headlines in the background as the summer window edges closer. Here is the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news on Saturday, April 22:

Celtic misfit heading for permanent exit

Sturm Graz have confirmed they will open talks with Celtic about signing flop striker Albian Ajeti on a permanent basis this summer in a deal worth £2.1million, according to reports.

The 26-year-old Swiss international, who cost the Hoops £5million in 2020 from West Ham, joined the Austrian club on a season-long loan last summer with an option to buy him on a long-term contract after being told he has not future at Parkhead by Ange Postecoglou.

He managed to score just eight goals in two seasons and despite having a year left on his current deal in Glasgow, a return to Scotland appears unlikely. Sturm Graz sporting director Andreas Shicker has outlined the timescale for a decision to made on Ajeti’s future, with the club still eyeing a Bundesliga and cup double.

He said: “The situation with Albian Ajeti is still open. Fortunately, we can still exercise the purchase option after the end of the season and therefore we want to wait for a few more games before we enter into an exchange with Celtic. We have a couple of players that we have purchase options with, so we have to react as a club by being well-prepared.”

Hagi transfer exit theory outlined by Romanian legend

Romanian legend and former La Liga great Gica Craioveanu believes a move to Spanish football would by ideal for Ianis Hagi after the Rangers playmaker was linked with a summer move to Celta Vigo.

Hagi’s game-time has been limited since he recovered from a serious knee injury that kept him on the sidelines for 13 months and he has been identified as a possible target by Celta’s football advisor Luis Campos.

Craioveanu, who spent 11 years as a player in Spain with the likes of Real Sociedad, Villarreal and Getafe, reckons Hagi’s style of football would be suited to La Liga.