I'm a two-time Premier League title winner - here's why I believe Jose Mourinho would be the perfect next Rangers manager

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson

Sports journalist

Published 19th Mar 2025, 17:00 BST

The former Chelsea, Tottenham and Man United boss was returning to Glasgow on European League duty last week for the first time since 2003

William Gallas - a two-time Premier League title winner with Chelsea - has backed Jose Mourinho to get the Rangers fans on side if he was to become the next permanent Ibrox manager.

The Special One was back in Glasgow for the first time since 2003 last week as his Fenerbahce side were knocked out of the Europa League at the last-16 stage following a dramatic penalty shoot-out defeat to the Light Blues after a 3-3 aggregate draw over two legs.

Mourinho revealed earlier this month that he would be open to managing one of Glasgow’s big two clubs in the future due to the "passion" regularly on display of the Scottish Premiership.

Mourinho is the man for Rangers

And former Blues and Arsenal defender Gallas reckons Mourinho would be an ideal fit for the Govan giants because he’s used to dealing with demanding fanbases, top players and competing on the European stage - albeit commitment from the club’s side to back him financially would be required.

Speaking to Spin Genie, he admitted: “If Jose Mourinho went to Rangers, he is going to have the fans behind him. They are so passionate, then it’s about the quality of the players.

“He used to manage big players, so it could be difficult for him to make them champions in the league. Then it’s about progress in the Champions League or Europa League which is a different story.

“To get Mourinho back somewhere, you need to ask a lot of questions about both parties, the club and the players, and to see if you can do something together.

“You need commitment from the club bringing him what he wants when he asks for players. It's always the same thing. You have to spend money.”

