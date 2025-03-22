Toulouse's Danish defender Rasmus Nicolaisen (L) fights for the ball with Guingamp's French midfielder Kalidou Sidibe during a French Cup clash (Pic: Getty) | AFP via Getty Images

The latest Celtic transfer news with Brendan Rodgers being tipped to start making succession plans for captain Callum McGregor.

There’s still a long way to go in the 2024/25 season but, with a 13 point lead at the top of the table, Celtic can afford to have one eye on the summer transfer window.

Despite a derby defeat to Rangers prior to the international break the Hoops are still expected to comfortably see out the remainder of the Scottish Premiership season and once again secure the league title. They are also heavy favourites to lift the Scottish Cup following their Glasgow rivals’ exit earlier in the competition and are due to face St Johnstone in the semi-finals at Hampden Park next month.

There has been a lot of transfer talk already, mainly surrounding the future of winger Nicolas Kuhn who has been linked with Newcastle United. However, a potential transfer target for Rodgers’ has been revealed by a recent report.

Celtic could sign ‘commanding’ defensive midfielder from France’s Ligue 1

According to a report from Football Insider, Guingamp midfielder Kalidou Sidibe could be a player that Celtic look to sign in the summer transfer window. The French midfielder is described in the report as ‘commanding’ and stands at a towering six foot seven inches. tall.

The 26-year old has made 31 appearances for the French top flight club this season and scored two goals while also chipping in with five assists. He came through the youth academy at Paris Saint-Germain before beginning his senior career with their city rivals Paris FC.

He moved to Toulouse in 2018 and had loan spells with Châteauroux and then Quevilly-Rouen who he signed for permanently in 2022. After one season he was snapped up by Guingamp where he has been since 2023.

Sidibe signed a three year contract when he joined Guingamp, meaning he will have just one year remaining on his deal come the summer. That may present an opportunity for Celtic to test the French club’s resolve should they offer an acceptable transfer fee.

Brendan Rodgers tipped to being Callum McGregor succession plan

The report also claims that Sidibe could be part of a long term succession plan for Celtic captain Callum McGregor. The midfielder turns 32 this summer and his absence in their derby defeat to Rangers was noticeable.

There is no suggestion that Sidibe would come in and immediately displace the skipper in the middle of the park but rather that he would provide Brendan Rodgers with more strength in depth in his position.

McGregor has made 44 appearances for the Hoops this season and scored nine goals. It marks his first season since retiring from international future having won 63 caps for Scotland.

His importance to Celtic this season has been highlighted by football statistics experts WhoScored who give him an overall rating of 7.27 for the season so far. An average rating of 7.3 in the Scottish Premiership alone is enough for him to currently hold down a place in midfield in the Scottish Premiership Team of the Season so far.