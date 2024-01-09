The Dutch attacker has failed to live up to expectations at Ibrox and now looks set to be moved on

Flop Rangers signing Sam Lammers is a reported January transfer target for Eredivisie side FC Utrecht who see him as their 'missing goal scorer'.

According to reports in the Netherlands, the Dutch outfit are attempting to sign the attacking midfielder on loan for the second half of the season after failing to live up to his £3.5million price tag in Glasgow.

Lammers, who joined the Ibrox club on a three-year-deal from Italian Serie A giants Atalanta last summer under previous boss Michael Beale, has scored two goals in 31 appearances so far this season but the recent arrival of Fabio Silva from Wolves is expected to restrict his game time going forward under Philippe Clement.

With more new additions possible in the coming weeks, the 26-year-old could be phased out of the team all together after being left an unused substitute in the club's previous two games by Clement prior to the winter break.

Reports earlier this month suggested Beale was interested in working with the player again following his appointment as Sunderland manager, but the Scottish Sun have since confirmed a possible move to the Stadium of Light is a non-starter. They claim the Black Cats are 'not in the market' to sign a player in his mould.

Now Utrecht appear willing to offer Lammers a career lifeline, with AD/UN and De Telegraaf both reporting that a return to his homeland could be on the cards. It is thought club officials are already in the process of working on a deal with a view taking him on a temporary basis for the remainder of the campaign.