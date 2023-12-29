Philippe Clement has made the £35m Wolverhampton Wanderers man his first signing as Ibrox boss.

Rangers have wasted no time in getting their January transfer business started and have already confirmed their first deal with the window not open for another three days.

Gers' boss Philippe Clement has brought in 21-year old striker Fabio Silva on loan from English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers. It's a deal that has got the Ibrox faithful excited with the Portuguese youth international having joined Wolves in 2020 as a teenager for a whopping £35 million.

Although he hasn't quite found the regular football he'd like at Molineux, which is nothing to be ashamed of given some of the quality strikers the club currently have on their books, he is still highly thought of and regarded and could use his short spell in Glasgow as a launching pad for even bigger things. However, it won't have escaped the attention of some that a player who commanded such a significant transfer fee is likely to be on a substantial wage...

So, just how much does the former Porto forward earn and how much of that are Rangers paying? Here is everything we know about the deal so far:

How much does Fabio Silva earn at Wolves?

As you might expect, with these sorts of things not always public knowledge, different sources report different figures. However, using the latest edition of popular video game Football Manager we can get some kind of picture of hos his contract likely looks.

Silva's weekly wage at Wolves in the simulation is £40,000 p/w which includes a £10,000 appearance fee, a £15,000 goal bonus and a £2,000 unused substitute fee. The player is under contract until the summer of 2026 and Wolves have the option of another year.

FM24 has Connor Goldson as Rangers' higest earner on £35,000 a week while James Tavernier reportedly takes in £30,000 so Silva's wage is not as far away from the top end of the club's current structure as some might expect. However, other sources such as FBref claim that Silva earns double his Football Manager wage and is taking home £80,000 per week.

How much of his wage are Rangers playing?

Neither club have officially confirmed the financial outlay of the deal. Certain details like the fact Rangers do not have an option to buy have been widely reported.