Experienced ex Newcastle United star joins Rangers backroom staff as Russell Martin secures two new coaches
Rangers have made two new additions to Russell Martin’s first-team coaching staff with former Newcastle United defender Mike Williamson and ex-Arsenal goalkeeping coach Salvatore Bibbo joining the new-look Ibrox setup.
50-year-old Bibbo, who previously worked for the Gunners and fellow Premier League side Brighton, arrives from EFL Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.
Williamson, 41, enjoyed a successful and lengthy playing career south of the border, starring for the likes of Newcastle, Portsmouth, Watford and Wolves. He made over 400 senior appearances, including 150 with the Magpies and transitioned into management with non-league Gateshead back in 2019.
He went on to have a four-year spell with the National League club before earning a move to MK Dons in League Two, leading them to the play-offs. He most recently served as manager at Carlisle United, where he managed just five wins from 25 games and was sacked in February.
Following a short hiatus from the game, Williamson now joins Rangers as a first-team coach.
What has Russell Martin said?
Martin said: “I am delighted to have Mike and Sal join my team ahead of the new season. I played with Mike at Wycombe Wanderers so we go back a long way, and I know the qualities he can bring to this group. As a player, he played at the very top level and is an experienced coach, having been a manager himself.
“I am also really happy to bring Sal into the team. He has a lot of experience and a strong track record of developing goalkeepers. After speaking to him, it was clear that his knowledge and character will be a real asset to the players and the staff, and I am looking forward to working with them both.”
What has Kevin Thelwell said?
Sporting director Kevin Thelwell added: “I would like to welcome both Mike and Sal to Rangers. They are both experienced coaches who will bring a lot of knowledge to the club. Their addition strengthens Russell Martin’s coaching team and reflects our continued commitment to building the best environment capable of delivering success on and off the pitch.
