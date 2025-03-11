The former Ibrox midfielder remains a top candidate in the eyes of supporters to succeed Philippe Clement as Rangers manager

Rangers-linked Kevin Muscat has played down talk over his future as Shanghai Port boss amid fresh speculation over a move to Ibrox as Philippe Clement’s long-term successor.

The Australian, who was interviewed for the Light Blues managerial post after Michael Beale was axed, lost out to the Belgian at the time but has been touted as one of the leading candidates to take over the Rangers hot seat on a permanent basis.

Muscat came out on top ahead of Steven Gerrard, Derek McInnes and current interim manager Barry Ferguson in a recent poll carried out among supporters by the Daily Record, with the former midfielder now facing more noise over his future.

Muscat is preparing his side for their Asian Champions League second leg shoot-out with former club Yokohama F. Marinos, knowing he has to overturn a 1-0 deficit in Japan. And he insist lifting more silverware is the only thing that he remains focused on.

“In 30-odd years of being a professional I have learnt that there's only one thing that matters,” Muscat admitted. “There's only one thing that I put all my energy into at this moment in time, and that's giving the players everything they possibly need to perform well enough to win a game of football.

“All the focus goes into performance. It's great to be back to see so many familiar faces, even in this room, but all my energy will be placed on performing well enough to win tomorrow night.”

Following two successful seasons with Yokohama, Muscat was firmly in the frame to take over at Rangers before club chiefs opted to go with Clement. Since then, Muscat has gone on to clinch a league and cup double in China - and is now eyeing progress on the continent.

Fellow compatriot Craig Moore previously hinted that Muscat would NOT be interested in the job again should Rangers come calling again.

“He is doing brilliantly. His Asian experience is going to continue”, Moore said. “I don't see how anything would fall into place. I think there is only one option if Rangers pull the trigger, and it's a domestic option of Derek McInnes.

“The reality is Kevin Muscat was extremely keen on the job when he interviewed for the job twice before Philippe Clement got the job. There has been no conversations ongoing, even during this period.

“I think anyone who interviews for a job and doesn't get it is disappointed. He was disappointed, because he believed he could close the gap and change things. That opportunity wasn't available to Kevin and it was available to Philippe.”