A Spanish football expert has provided his take on Davide Ancelotti becoming the next Rangers manager.

An update has emerged on Davide Ancelotti’s chances of becoming the next manager of Rangers - with the coach making Ibrox his ideal landing zone.

The Light Blues are hunting a new boss after their takeover by Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises was confirmed this week. Their first priority will be a permanent successor to Philippe Clement who was sacked earlier this year, and replaced by Barry Ferguson on an interim basis.

Son of legendary boss Carlo, Ancelotti Jnr wants to take his first steps in management after time by his dad’s side at Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Everton and more. Renowned Spanish football expert Guillem Balague was asked by Sportsound on Saturday whether Rangers were Ancelotti’s first choice, with other offers on the table.

He responded: “Yes. I'm pretty convinced that he has everything he requires to jump into the big stage on his own and do something impressive. If it's by the words of Real Madrid players and players that he's had, some of which have told him, ‘take me to Rangers,’ then you think, well, wages may just be a little bit of a problem here.

“But that kind of conversation, which by the way, just if you allow me, I did say that Luca Modric finished his contract and that kind of conversation has taken place. Modric obviously didn't commit at all or anything, but it was a point to make that I made in the blog with the idea of saying, look, this is the kind of conversations he can have and people listen to him because they've been impressed with his work.

That somehow it became that Modric is going to Rangers, which he's not. Anyway, beside that, you're talking of a calibre of, you have to say potential because you don't really know until they take over, potentially one of those managers that will make a big career in Europe. That's what I'm getting everywhere. “

Balague continued: “He's determined now to find a club that can take advantage, in his eyes, of the experience that he's got. Yes, as a number two, but he's ready to take decisions he feels. The reports you get from players and people that work with him is really positive. He's not Carlo Ancelotti. He's a method coach, one that wants to bring, wherever he goes, coaches that are specialists in the mould of modern clubs like Aston Villa for instance. Everyone will have a role to do, and he's happy to manage all that. Something he's very big on, and that was one of the things that impressed the decision-makers at Rangers when they met in London, is that he wants to put an imprint on the club that survives his stay at the club.

“Pushing Rangers into the forefront of football, that's the idea. On the back of what was the first conversations with his representatives, and then eventually with him, it became clear that there was a synergy there, and as you said, he became the number one candidate. But there was a timing issue as well, which is this has to happen soon. So, I was told by people close to Ancelotti that big news was going to happen this week, which of course we heard of the confirmation of the takeover, and that a solution about the manager should take place before the end of next week. He's got other offers that he will consider and study and continue conversations, with the idea of taking that step.

“Plan B will be, or worst case scenario, he doesn't get convinced by anything or the timing is not right or whatever, and then he goes back with Carlo and Brazil, but that will be really a last resort. He really likes the idea of Rangers, that I've got the impression he felt the club were very impressed as well, but at the same time, the takeover and other issues, I was told, delayed matters. Now it should happen soon, and it was, as you said as well, it was a matter of two candidates at this point.”