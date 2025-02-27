A leaf is needing taken out of the Celtic book by Rangers according to one pundit.

A pundit has insisted that the next Rangers manager is inheriting one key issue - with Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic example the way out of the situation.

The Light Blues have finally parted company with Philippe Clement after a damaging 2-0 loss to St Mirren in the Premiership last week. Thoughts of title glory were already gone but off the back of recent dips in performance and Scottish Cup elimination by Queen’s Park, it was a result that broke the camel’s back.

Club legend Barry Ferguson is leading the team until the end of the season. In the meantime, and amid takeover talks with 49ers Enterprise wing, key figures behind the scenes will begin work on who the next permanent manager will be. Jackie McNamara is now an agent after turning a Celtic hero in his playing days.

He turned pundit on Open Goal as a panel reacted to the news coming out of Rangers. Rodgers has built a squad capable of rotating at will on the domestic front and McNamara insists that with a band of individuals in the camp, that’s the fix whoever is next must implement.

McNamara said: "Maybe they don't think it can get any worse than it has been in the last few weeks. They'll bring a bit of passion but you need a direction, a set-up that you know what you're going to do. When I look at the Rangers team, it is all individuals.

“I think there are a couple of decent players, Vaclav Cerny is there and Raskin in a couple of positions but go and watch Rangers play. What is their structure, what are they trying to achieve, what their playing style.

“With Celtic, you know what they are doing. If one player comes out or two players come, two come in and fit into Brendan's structure. You know what he's going to achieve. It's a big job."