The latest on the 49ers search for a new Rangers boss

Rangers are expected to up the ante on their efforts to appoint a new manager following Philippe Clement’s departure in March.

The Ibrox club have experienced a season to forget after falling a staggering 17 points behind league winners Celtic while falling short in the League Cup final to the Hoops and crashing out in the early stages of the Scottish Cup to Queen’s Park.

Club icon Barry Ferguson has been overseeing matters on an interim basis, and though he’s credited with defeating Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce and claiming three points on derby day against Celtic, he’s not seen as an experienced enough figure to go head to head with Brendan Rodgers for the championship next summer if reports are to be believed.

The likes of Steven Gerrard, Sean Dyche, Marco Rose and most recently Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl have all been thrown into the rumour mill as potential candidates for the job. But what is the latest on the Light Blues search for a new manager?

Rangers accelerate push to hire Steven Gerrard

Football Insider claims Steven Gerrard is the frontrunner to return to Ibrox this summer. The Liverpool club legend managed Rangers between 2018 and 2021 and led the club to a league title and an unbeaten season in his final term in Glasgow before departing mid-way through the following season to take on the job at Premier League side Aston Villa.

Gerrard laid the foundations for a team that would reach the Europa League final the following season under Philippe Clement and is credited with overseeing one of the club’s best seasons in the 21st century.

Rangers set a new British record by conceding only 13 goals in their 32 wins and six draws in 2020/21 and also kept a staggering 26 clean sheets. Their points tally of 102 was their highest ever in a top-flight season and gave them a 25 points cushion over Celtic.

Gerrard was expected to be a roaring success at Villa Park but was sacked just over a year into his stay with the club after failing to achieve expectations. He also left his role in Saudi after 18 months after struggling with Al Ettifaq.

However, Football Insider believes Gerrard is still held in high regard by the club’s hierarchy. Mick Brown, a former Man United scout told the outlet: “Gerrard is very well thought-of in Glasgow and he’s very well-connected in the game.

“That will give Rangers a boost, like we saw the first time he was there, in the transfer market which could be key for them when the window opens. From what I hear, they want to get their next manager in quickly after the season ends.

“They want to give a full pre-season and transfer window to avoid any disruption.If Gerrard is the one they want, it should be relatively simple because he’s already out of work.

“It’s going to be difficult for Rangers, though, because it’s difficult to be sure how much they’ll be able to spend even with new owners.They’ve got a big job on their hands just to challenge Celtic because there’s a big gap in quality there.

“So I can see Gerrard going back, he’s definitely one of the targets, but they need a clear direction and clear path to go and improve.”

Sean Dyche comments on managerial future

Sean Dyche has refused to rule him out of the running for the Rangers job but claims now is not the right time to take on another managerial role.

The ex-Everton man told the Stick to Football panel he wants to wait until the end of the season to make his decision.

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, Dyche admitted: “The timing is wrong at the moment to try and get back in just because it’s the end of the season - not my timing - just that clubs will be trying to fathom out what they’re doing. I got offered a couple of things straight away but said no. But you never say never. I see other managers say it has to be the right club and I think: ‘All the best with that’.