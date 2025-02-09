Here are how the Rangers players rated vs Queen’s Park.

Rangers have been left embarrassed in the Scottish Cup as Queen’s Park stun them at Ibrox and put them out at the last 16 stage.

The Championship side have ran out 1-0 winners over a side who headed into the game as enormous favourites. Everyone outside of Mount Florida expected an easy cup win but a turgid first half of missed chances slow play on the ball played exactly into Queen’s Park hands.

Up against a manager in Callum Davidson who has already masterminded a cup shock with St Johnstone a few seasons ago, a haunting flashback was perhaps coming back to Rangers fans minds. It was all becoming very laboured and it left the door open for the Spiders to strike.

And with the big chance they were provided, they pounced. Sebastian Drozd turned Jefte inside-out off a corner and fired low beyond Liam Kelly to send the away end wild. Cyriel Dessers and Vaclav Cerny efforts was the only real shot of note in the 25 minutes that followed with Calum Ferrie slowly turning into superman between the sticks.

He then saved a James Tavernier penalty and tipped a point-blank header over the bar as one of the biggest shocks in the cup’s history was inflicted upon Rangers. The pressure is well and truly on Clement after this embarrassing loss ranking amongst some of their worst, bringing about proper doomsday stuff that all but ends their season domestically with a huge gap to make up on Celtic. Here is how the Rangers players rated.

Liam Kelly - 5/10

Not tested a lot but a year on from a cup shock with Motherwell at Morton, on the end of an even bigger one here.

James Tavernier - 2/10

Couldn’t clear the ball on the line and failed to offer much of an attacking threat. Couldn’t lead his team out of a crisis then missed a penalty.

Rafael Fernandes - 5/10

Talk about a rough first start at Ibrox. The Lille defender didn’t do much wrong but part of one of the worst results in club history.

Robin Propper - 5/10

Again, not a lot done wrong but didn’t do enough.

Jefte - 2/10

Left to make links to Chelsea look totally flabbergasting when getting turned inside and out by Queen’s. Didn’t attack well either.

Bailey Rice - 3/10

Youngster started the game but subbed at half-time. Didn’t get on the ball

Mohamed Diomande - 3/10

Usually such a driving force for the club in midfield but engine stalled. Didn’t show enough composure.

Nedim Bajrami - 2/10

Found seriously wanting and not for the first time. Subbed at half-time after no impact.

Vaclav Cerny - 3/10

Had some chances at the end but overall he was kept very quiet.

So much has been talked about the impact of this man but posted missing in this.

Had a bit of a spark in the first half but again, faded.

Subs used: Yilmaz, Souttar, Dessers, Lawrence, Raskin.