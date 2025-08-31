Wolves are claimed to be in the mix for the Rangers star alongside Crystal Palace.

Nico Raskin could have a Rangers escape route opening up to him, via Wolves or Crystal Palace.

The Belgian international featured from the bench in a midweek Champions League pasting off Club Brugge that sent Russell Martin’s side crashing into the Europa League, and drama surrounding the key midfielder has not diminished. After Martin played it cryptic on the star’s status in his pre match presser ahead of Celtic, widespread reports have emerged that his likelihood of Old Firm involvement is low.

There have been rumours surrounding his exit this summer, with Wolves one side prominently linked. Former sporting director Kevin Thelwell is now in the door at Rangers and the pair have already had dealings this summer with Nasser Djiga leaving Molineux for Ibrox on a season long loan.

Nico Raskin Rangers future latest

It’s claimed that Wolves and Premier League rivals, Crystal Palace, would be keen on a late summer move for the battler. It could be on a season-long loan, on the condition that there is an obligation to buy after that temporary arrangement reaches its conclusion, claims suggest.

Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri said via X: “Nicolas Raskin’s situation to be defined by the end of the window. Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton currently the main options. Rangers FC opened the door for a departure & would accept a loan with an mandatory option. His presence for Old Firm’s in doubt. One to watch.”

Rangers head coach Martin comes into Sunday’s clash with Celtic under pressure, with fans left shocked by Raskin’s lack of involvement and a style of play that’s brought three wins from 10 matches plus European embarrassment. Some quarters have already called for his exit but for goalkeeper, Jack Butland, he is putting the Rangers dressing room focus on a big win.

Jack Butland verdict on Rangers vs Celtic

He said: “We debriefed the Brugge game on Thursday and looked at things we can do better individually and collectively. It was a good, honest conversation between everyone to look back at it and take learnings from it. In football if you down tools then nothing can work, if you stick together and fight then you give yourselves a chance.

“We are doing that as a group, the manager is taking heat, but on the pitch we need to do the jobs we are being asked to do better. As players we have to have accountability. The other night against Brugge, we didn't do things well enough and that’s on holding yourself accountable and having pride in your own job. You have to do the job properly when you cross the white line. We have spoken as a group and we know we need to do better.

“We are contracted to the club and you have to have pride in your work, even after difficult days. You have to stick your chest out and get on with it. Games come thick and fast here and in difficult moments, there is always the opportunity to put things right. We need to start doing that and there is no better opportunity to do that than Sunday.”