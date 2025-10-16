Nicolas Raskin drops new Rangers manager admission as he makes commitment to fans

Belgian midfielder has revealed what he wants from the manager who replaces Russell Martin

Nicolas Raskin has revealed what he wants from the next manager to take charge of Rangers.

The Light Blues are still without their next permanent head coach following the sacking of Russell Martin. Rangers confirmed they had parted ways with the Englishman earlier this month after a 1-1 draw to Falkirk proved to be the tipping point of his tenure.

Martin saw out just 123 days in charge of the Gers, marking the shortest ever stint led by a permanent manager. His turbulent time at Ibrox saw him come under serious fire from the fans, with protest action taken against him on more than one occasion.

Now, Rangers are making sure they make the right decision with their next appointment and Raskin has shed some light on his recent experience at the club, and what he hopes for when the new manager arrives.

Raskin was called up to the Belgium camp during the latest international break, during which he started against both North Macedonia and Wales. Following a 4-2 win over the latter, the midfielder discussed his struggles at Ibrox, having been previously dropped from the team by Martin.

“It’s not a secret, it’s been a tough time for me at the start of the season,” he admitted (via Record Sport). “Feeling the love of the manager is top for me. Now it’s time to go back and help my team to sort things out.

“Everyone knows we don’t have a manager right now. I don’t know what’s going to happen. I’m going back to figure out what the plan is. When I go back I want to give everything to the club. They give me so much.

“If you look at the tough time I had, the fans support me and give me so much love. So I can only try to give them everything back. I’ll go back and just try and help the team to achieve.”

Steven Gerrard had been the front-runner to take the vacant Rangers job but he has since removed himself from the conversation. The former Gers manager said the timing ‘wasn’t right for him’ to reclaim his place in the dugout, but has confirmed he would ‘welcome’ talks with the club in the future.

Since this update on Gerrard, Kevin Muscat has emerged as the favourite to make the move to Ibrox. Amid multiple reports linking the former Australia international to Glasgow, Mail Sport’s Mike Keegan posted on social media that his appointment is ‘almost done’.

Muscat currently manages Chinese Super League club Shanghai Port. He joined the side in 2023 and guided them to a double trophy-winning season when they claimed the league and Chinese FA Cup titles last year.