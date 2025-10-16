Latest injury and team news ahead of Scottish Premiership clash between Rangers and Dundee United at Ibrox on Saturday

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the latest international break done and dusted for another month, managerless Rangers return to domestic matters when they host Dundee United at Ibrox on Saturday.

In what will be the first match post-Russell Martin, the Light Blues will bid to get their Scottish Premiership campaign moving in the right direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The league table doesn’t make for good reading so far for those of a Rangers persuasion with one victory, five draws and one defeat from their opening seven games.

Following the 1-1 stalemate against Falkirk, which was Martin’s last act at manager after just 123 days in the role, the Rangers hierarchy have been hard at work trying to nail down the Englishman’s successor.

As of yet, the Govan giants appear no closer to appointing a new permanent boss after Steven Gerrard left chairman Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers supremo Paraag Marathe stunned by opting to rule himself out of the running following two days of talks in London.

The Tangerines, meanwhile, sit one point and four places ahead of their opponents going into the game in fourth spot, but Jim Goodwin’s side will be looking to improve on a run that has seen them win just once in their last four outings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here, GlasgowWorld has rounded up the early team and injury news ahead of Saturday’s league encounter in Govan.

Dujon Sterling (Rangers) - OUT

Achilles tendon injury sustained at the back end of last season has kept the former Chelsea defender sidelined since. Expected to return towards the end of this year at the earliest.

Ross Graham (Dundee United) - OUT

Tannadice skipper will miss the visit to Ibrox with a hamstring problem, which is likely to keep him out for another month.

Lyall Cameron (Rangers) - AVAILABLE

Ex-Dundee midfielder returned from injury to take his place on the bench in the 2-1 defeat to Sturm Graz. Now back fit and available for selection this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owen Stirton (Dundee United) - OUT

Teenage prospect has missed the bulk of the campaign to date with an ankle injury picked up in August. Nearing a comeback, but this game will come too soon.

Rabbi Matondo (Rangers) - DOUBT

Welsh international has been injured for the entirety of pre-season, but has appeared in various social media clips that Rangers have published, suggesting a return is not far off.

Max Watters (Dundee United) - OUT

On loan Barnsley striker is currently on the treatment table with a hamstring issue. Unlikely to win his fitness battle in time for Saturday.

Kieran Dowell (Rangers) - DOUBT

Hasn’t featured since the humiliating 6-0 defeat against Club Brugge in Champions League qualifying, and is unlikely to be included in the matchday squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isaac Pappoe (Dundee United) - OUT

Ghanian midfielder won’t return to the pitch until later in the month.