Rangers vs Dundee United injury news: 4 out + 2 doubts as fans await clarity over murky manager situation
With the latest international break done and dusted for another month, managerless Rangers return to domestic matters when they host Dundee United at Ibrox on Saturday.
In what will be the first match post-Russell Martin, the Light Blues will bid to get their Scottish Premiership campaign moving in the right direction.
The league table doesn’t make for good reading so far for those of a Rangers persuasion with one victory, five draws and one defeat from their opening seven games.
Following the 1-1 stalemate against Falkirk, which was Martin’s last act at manager after just 123 days in the role, the Rangers hierarchy have been hard at work trying to nail down the Englishman’s successor.
As of yet, the Govan giants appear no closer to appointing a new permanent boss after Steven Gerrard left chairman Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers supremo Paraag Marathe stunned by opting to rule himself out of the running following two days of talks in London.
The Tangerines, meanwhile, sit one point and four places ahead of their opponents going into the game in fourth spot, but Jim Goodwin’s side will be looking to improve on a run that has seen them win just once in their last four outings.
Here, GlasgowWorld has rounded up the early team and injury news ahead of Saturday’s league encounter in Govan.
Dujon Sterling (Rangers) - OUT
Achilles tendon injury sustained at the back end of last season has kept the former Chelsea defender sidelined since. Expected to return towards the end of this year at the earliest.
Ross Graham (Dundee United) - OUT
Tannadice skipper will miss the visit to Ibrox with a hamstring problem, which is likely to keep him out for another month.
Lyall Cameron (Rangers) - AVAILABLE
Ex-Dundee midfielder returned from injury to take his place on the bench in the 2-1 defeat to Sturm Graz. Now back fit and available for selection this weekend.
Owen Stirton (Dundee United) - OUT
Teenage prospect has missed the bulk of the campaign to date with an ankle injury picked up in August. Nearing a comeback, but this game will come too soon.
Rabbi Matondo (Rangers) - DOUBT
Welsh international has been injured for the entirety of pre-season, but has appeared in various social media clips that Rangers have published, suggesting a return is not far off.
Max Watters (Dundee United) - OUT
On loan Barnsley striker is currently on the treatment table with a hamstring issue. Unlikely to win his fitness battle in time for Saturday.
Kieran Dowell (Rangers) - DOUBT
Hasn’t featured since the humiliating 6-0 defeat against Club Brugge in Champions League qualifying, and is unlikely to be included in the matchday squad.
Isaac Pappoe (Dundee United) - OUT
Ghanian midfielder won’t return to the pitch until later in the month.