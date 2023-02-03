Michael Beale is hopeful the Belgian midfielder will be eligible in time to face Ross County on Saturday.

Rangers boss Michael Beale hopes sending “a few nagging emails” to the Scottish FA will speed up the process as they continue to wait on Nicolas Raskin’s work permit being signed off.

The Ibrox club completed the signing of the Belgian youth international on transfer deadline day ahead of the late rush towards the window’s closing time earlier this week, but the former Standard Liege midfielder was unable to make his debut against Hearts on Wednesday night.

The 21-year-old watched on from the stands at Tynecastle and Beale is keeping his fingers crossed that he can introduce Raskin to the Ibrox crowd on the field itself this weekend when they take on Ross County in the Premiership.

New Rangers signing Nicolas Raskin watched the 3-0 win over Hearts from the Tynecastle stands. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Should the relevant paperwork not be completed in time for Saturday’s game, Raskin will instead be paraded to the fans at half-time with a view to making his first start against Partick Thistle in the Scottish Cup tie on February 12.

Speaking at his press conference on Thursday, Beale said: “Hopefully that will come through (before Saturday). I know they’ve got a backlog. Hopefully a few nagging emails and they’ll push that to the front because obviously after the transfer window, there are quite a few new players coming in.

“He (Raskin) is an exciting one to have but we’ve got him forever, not just Saturday. I know people will be desperate to watch him but, like Todd (Cantwell) we’ve got to respect that we’ve already got a good team and they’ve got to come in and earn their way to play in it.”

Why does Raskin need a work permit?

Work permits are required for foreign players arriving into Scottish (and British) football. Several elements are considered when awarded them. Those include:

Nicolas Raskin, who has joined Rangers, has played and scored in Scotland before with Belgium Under-21s. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

- If a player doesn’t have any full international caps, they can’t be guaranteed an automatic pass according to SFA guidelines.

- The amount of minutes a player has played for his latest club both domestically and in continental action, as well as his club’s league position the previous season.

Raskin was previously frozen out by Standard Liege manager Ronny Deila over a contract dispute, so that may have a negative affect on the points he will earn on his application.

How can the process move faster?

