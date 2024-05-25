Rangers CEO James Bisgrove and Director Football Recruitment Nils Koppen

The Rangers director of football recruitment has sent a transfer message.

Nils Koppen says Rangers are planning for the future after sealing their first transfer ahead of the summer window.

Left-back Jefte has signed a four-year deal at the Premiership side from Fluminense, having spent spent time on loan at Cypriot First Division champions APOEL over the last season. He was verging towards an Ibrox move in January but a deal collapsed, but he’ll make the switch ahead of season 24/25.

The 20-year-old joins midfielder Mohamed Diomande as a permanent addition to Philippe Clement’s squad ahead of next season. Boss Clement said: “Jefte is an exciting young defender, and I am delighted that he has joined our squad so early in the summer period.

“He has already shown he is a player of great quality and potential and I am confident he can play a big part in our squad moving forward - I look forward to working with him in the months to come.”

Jefte said of the move: “I am incredibly excited to join Rangers, this is a fantastic opportunity for me to take my career to the next level with such a historic and successful club.

“I am already looking forward to meeting my new teammates, working with the coaching staff, and continuing to learn and develop my game as a Rangers player.”

Director of football recruitment Koppen meanwhile provided an exciting hint, insisting hard work is ongoing behind the scenes, with a clear plan for the long-term. He said: “Firstly, I would like to welcome Jefte to the club.

“He is a player we have been interested in for a number of months and it is fantastic to have him join the club. We are planning for the future, and young talented players, like Jefte, will be crucial in that.