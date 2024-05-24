Rangers manager Philippe Clement hopes to get his hands on the Scottish Cup.

Rangers are looking to clinch a cup double when they take on Celtic this weekend.

Rangers head to Hampden Park for the Scottish Cup final against Celtic decimated by injuries - but the Ibrox men will be fully focused on ending the campaign on a high by notching their first win over their arch rivals in season 2023/24.

The Old Firm rivals may meet four times a season in the league but the last time they faced off in this showpiece was 2002. League Cup glory sealed back in December and now boss Philippe Clement is eyeing a cup double, with Celtic having retained the Scottish Premiership title last week.

He said pre-match: “It’s my first chance to win this in Scotland. I know the feeling of winning a cup. It’s always special games. As an assistant manager I also managed to win a cup with Michel Preud’homme. That was the first trophy for Brugge after 12 or 13 years. It’s a special day because it’s one moment. That’s the nice thing about it – it’s the last game of the season. So it’s all or nothing in that moment.

“You go on your holiday with the feeling of that climax and a really great moment. That creates a special atmosphere I think. Some things happened this season that were not good enough and it's my ambition to make the club better and team better next season.

“First we need to focus on this moment and grab it because if I look back at the last three Old Firms, we didn't grab the moments in these games. Every cup final is very important. It is winning a trophy, winning a prize. And I know the record of the Old Firms so it is an opportunity now to break that cycle that has been going on for too long.

“And it’s an opportunity to take and to take that moment and grab those moments in the game. That is what I have missed in the last Old Firm games, we didn’t grab our moments. And of course we got two red cards – and they were deserved, there is no discussion about that – and that was an important part of the story. So we need to be better in grabbing the moments and for sure we need to be better in starting the game better.”

Captain James Tavernier said: “We've obviously fallen short a few times in games. We need that extra 10-15% management during the games and the key thing is taking our moments. If we take our moments, we know it will be a different game. We've got to do the talking on the pitch.

“It's obviously important to win the game. If it's 90 minutes, 120 minutes or penalties, we're all really prepared. Everyone in that changing room tries to give their maximum for the team and the club.

“I have never seen anyone fall short of that. We work extremely hard behind the scenes at the training ground and we will try to put that into the match. Like I said, I have got two years left and I am fully focused on the job in hand. I am always fully committed, I give my all every single day and that is what I will continue to do.”

With three changes to the team from last weekend’s thrilling 3-3 draw over Hearts at Tynecastle, here’s how we think the Rangers team will line-up vs Celtic.

Starting XI: Butland; Tavernier, Balogun, Davies, Sterling; Raskin, Diomande; Cantwell, Sima, McCausland; Dessers.