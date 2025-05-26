Nils Koppen has been identified as a problem for Rangers as they move towards their pending takeover.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nils Koppen has come under fire as Rangers enter the next chapter in their history.

The Light Blues are awaiting their pending takeover from 49ers Enterprises, who have impressed fans with their progress with Leeds United in recent seasons. The Yorkshire side secured the EFL Championship title this season and confirmed their promotion to the Premier League as a result. A lot of talk is circling around how similar Rangers’ transfer structure moving forward will be to that of Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the fans await confirmation of the takeover, Record Sport's Keith Jackson has discussed Rangers’ upcoming season and the problems at the club in the recruitment department especially.

Nils Koppen ‘part of Rangers’ biggest problems’

Writing in his latest column for Record Sport, Jackson said that it’s ‘highly unlikely’ Rangers will jump straight into being in a position to upset Celtic’s groove next season. Then, what Barry Ferguson had sussed out in his opinion was aired.

“There is a track record of monied Americans coming into the Scottish game and making the mistake of thinking they know a great deal better than the locals. There is even a tendency for arrogance and ego to cloud their early thinking before they get to grips with the environment and begin to understand its many nuances.

“And all of that appears to be the case where incoming sporting director Kevin Thelwell and hired gun Gretar Steinsson of the San Francisco 49ers is concerned. It certainly seems as if they may have been more inclined to place their trust in Nils Koppen, the head of the club’s catastrophic recruitment department, than in interim boss Barry Ferguson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ferguson had quite correctly identified Koppen as part of the club’s biggest problems, given the number of expensive waifs and strays he has herded into the training centre at Auchenhowie. Had Ferguson got the gig, Koppen was a goner. And yet, having bulleted Ferguson, Thelwell and Steinsson now seem happy to leave Koppen in charge of the comings and goings this summer. And this pair are about to appoint a new manager while making a bit of a botch job of the process.”

Rangers continue search for new manager

Rangers made the decision not to stick with interim manager Barry Ferguson following a mixed run of results during his time in charge. The search for a new permanent manager is ongoing but won’t be decided until the takeover is confirmed.

Former boss Steven Gerrard remains linked with a return to Ibrox, having left his role in Saudi Arabia at the start of the year. The Liverpool legend guided Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title in 2021, punching a 102-point season without losing a single match. Davide Ancelotti has emerged as the overall favourite to takeover at Ibrox ahead of the new season. The son of legend Carlo Ancelotti is linked with the vacant position following the duo’s departure from Real Madrid.

The Athletic reported: “In recent days, (Carlo) Ancelotti and his team have had several meetings to plan their future in Brazil. They are expected to travel there on Sunday. However, there were doubts about whether Davide Ancelotti and Francesco Mauri, Ancelotti's two main assistants, would join them because of their chances of being chosen to be the new Rangers coaching staff.”