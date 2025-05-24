Rangers are looking to appoint a new manager as the 49ers prepare a takeover, with Davide Ancelotti one name in the frame.

An update has emerged on Davide Ancelotti's standing within the next Rangers manager race - and his views on the project amid 49ers Enterprises' takeover.

The Light Blues are hoping to emerge from a disappointing campaign with zero trophies with a new boss primed to challenge Celtic. They are likely to be backed by the American consortium which is the investment arm of the San Francisco 49ers NFL franchise, alongside US health insurance tycoon Andrew Kavanagh. Real Madrid's assistant coach - father of Carlo - has been strongly linked to the vacant head coach role in Glasgow alongside former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard.

Russell Martin, Sean Dyche, Rob Edwards and Gary O’Neil are all names that have been mentioned in relation to the job. Reports had emerged in Spain that Ancelotti Jnr was closing in on the hotseat but a new report from the Rangers Review has shed light on the state of play. Claims abroad appear to be wide of the mark but the Los Blancos assistant is enthused by what is on offer under the 49ers and co, with more talks booked.

Reporting states: “Reports in Spain on Saturday have claimed that the 35-year-old is ‘close to committing’ himself to Rangers ahead of the new campaign. That is not the case, however, as both parties prepare for another round of talks. Ancelotti remains highly-regarded at Ibrox and is well-placed in the process.

“The Rangers Review understands that Ancelotti is enthused by the project at Ibrox as Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises prepare to clinch their takeover deal in the next few weeks. And it will now hinge on Kevin Thelwell, the sporting director, chief executive officer Patrick Stewart and Gretar Steinsson of the 49ers group to determine whether Ancelotti – who has attracted interest from other leagues this summer – gets the chance to lead Rangers into the new season. “

Davide Ancelotti leaving Real Madrid

As his dad heads to become the next manager of Brazil, his son has also revealed he is moving on from Real Madrid at the end of the season. The pair have worked together at clubs like PSG, Napoli, Everton and now at the Bernabeu.

Ancelotti Snr said on his upcoming exit from Real Madrid: "I carry with me in my heart every moment of this wonderful second stint as Real Madrid manager. They have been unforgettable years, an incredible journey filled with emotions, titles, and, above all, the pride of representing this club. What we've achieved together will forever remain in the memory of Real Madrid fans, not only for the triumphs, but for the way we achieved them. The magical nights at the Bernabeu are now part of football history. Now a new adventure begins, but my bond with Real Madrid is eternal."

Club president Florentino Perez added: "We feel incredibly honoured to have had the chance to enjoy a coach who has helped us achieve so much success, but who has also embodied our club's values in such exemplary fashion."