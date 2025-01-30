Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rangers have sealed some contract deals this month as they build for the future.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nils Koppen has expressed his delight after Rangers tied up another contract deal.

Philippe Clement’s side have got a youthful look to them now with the likes of Jefte, Hamza Igamane and Connor Barron impressing. Academy products like Bailey Rice and Findlay Curtis have also come into the first team fold of late and shown their potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Rydnn McGuire will hope to be next after signing a contract at Rangers. The teenage goalkeeper signs his deal after putting in an impressive showing at the Mercedes-Benz Junior Cup played in Stuttgart, Germany. Technical director, Nils Koppen, thinks it’s a brilliant deal for Rangers.

He said: “We are thrilled that Rydnn has committed his future to Rangers. Rydnn joined the club from Dundee United at the age of 14, and we’ve seen him grow and develop significantly since then.

“He has shown great potential throughout his time in the academy, and we’re excited to see him make the step up to the professional environment. This is a proud moment for Rydnn, his family, and everyone at Rangers. We look forward to continuing to support Rydnn as he begins this exciting new chapter of his career here at Rangers.”

Meanwhile, Curtis has also signed a new contract at Rangers. He has put pen to paper on a new three-year deal. Koppen said: “Along with our external recruitment strategy, the Academy is fundamental to the future success of the first-team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Findlay is a player who has progressed through our youth system since the age of six and his development towards the first-team is testament to his own commitment and the hard work of all the coaches who have played a part in his journey. It is a proud day for Findlay, his family, and the club’s Academy, and it is now up to Findlay to grasp the opportunity ahead of him.”

Clement said: “We are delighted that Findlay has committed his future to Rangers. He is a player who has been around our first-team set-up for a significant period of time and his hard work and dedication has been immediately clear in the opportunities he has been afforded in recent weeks.

“As a boyhood Rangers fan, he is well aware of what it takes to represent this club, and I look forward to his continued development over the coming years.”