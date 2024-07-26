Nils Koppen reveals what type of transfer targets Rangers are hunting as latest Ibrox deal confirmed
Nils Koppen says Vaclav Cerny falls into the Rangers bracket of hunting players with potential after the winger agreed a season-long loan deal.
The Czech Republic international will spend the next 12 months at Ibrox from Wolfsburg. Rangers do not mention an obligation or option to buy in their statement, with Cerny starting his career at Ajax and since appearing for FC Twente, Utrecht and his current parent club in Germany.
On signing for Rangers, the 26-year-old said: “It is a very nice day for me. I am happy to be here and I can’t wait to get started. Obviously from the first talks with the manager, it gave me a very good feeling and from there on I would say it went pretty fast. I was happy about the contact and just couldn’t wait to come down here and be here and experience it all.”
Manager Phillipe Clement added: “I am delighted to welcome Václav to the squad, he is an exciting player, with valuable experience in European football.
“He has already shown his attacking qualities during his time in the Eredivisie and at Wolfsburg and he will further strengthen our attacking options in the squad. I feel as a club and staff we can continue to help him as a player to reach new levels and I am excited to see what the season holds for him at Rangers.”
Director of Football recruitment Koppen says he fits into the recruitment model. He said on Cerny: “Firstly, I would like to welcome Václav to Rangers, and I am looking forward to seeing him as part of the squad.
“We have been working hard to bring in talented players with potential and Václav is a winger who has proven contributions in top leagues in Europe. It is fantastic to have him join the squad here.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.